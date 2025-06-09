Aotearoa Music Photography Award 2025 Winners

Image Auckland is delighted to announce the winners of 2025 Music Photography Award - Whakaahua Puoro Toa.

The 2025 Award was judged by Brenna Gotje is an award-winning live music photographer, honoured with the 2024 Aotearoa Music Photography Award. With over a decade of experience capturing the energy and emotion of live music, Brenna sees music photography as “art capturing art in action” - a vibrant intersection of musicians, audience, and the raw electricity of the moment.

2025 Aotearoa Music Photography Award 1st Place: Azrie Azizi – Fazerdaze, Powerstation

Judge Brenna Gotje said “There's a dreamlike quality to the image, as if you're submerged underwater, conveyed through the lighting, through smokey waves of the background. This image stands out for the intimacy it evokes, the connection between the artist and their equipment, the subtle adjustments made before and sometimes even during the set. The tone is magnificent; it was a clear winner.”

Image Credit: Ready to Fly - Amelia Murray (Fazerdaze) getting ready to perform her hometown show for her new Album ""Soft Power" by Azrie Azizi / Supplied

Azrie wins $1250 grant, plus a Harvey Norman Prize pack which includes:

FeuyiTech Scorp Pro Handheld Stabilizer F4

Canon Pro 300 photographic printer

2 X Ilford Pro Inkjet Paper – Smooth Pearl A4 packs

and his winning image will be part of future exhibitions of the 2025 AMPA.

Azrie stated, "I’m honored to receive this award from a constellation of amazing photographers who inspire me everyday. It’s incredible validation for what I love to do most"

2025 Aotearoa Music Photography Award 2nd Place: Ludivine Pellessier - Electric Avenue

Judge Brenna Gotje said, " You can’t look away, this is a photo that invites you to get lost in it. There’s a stillness, despite the crowd. Whatever music is playing, everyone seems deep in conversation, absorbed in their world. It provokes questions, draws you in, and leaves you wondering what stories are unfolding. Intriguing and beautifully captured, it lingers in your mind long after you’ve seen

Image Credit: Electric Avenue #2, 21.02.25 Christchurch by Ludivine Pellessier / Supplied

Ludivine wins $500 grant and plus a Harvey Norman Prize pack which includes:

FeuyiTech Scorp Handheld Stabilizer F2

Matterport Axis Smartphone Gimbal + Tripod Starter Bundle

her winning image will be part of future exhibitions of the 2025 AMPA.

Ludivine "Oh wow that’s absolutely amazing! Thank you so so much! I’m really happy you liked my submission!"

Notes:

View all the images here: https://www.photographyfestival.org.nz/photo-blog/index.cfm?dir=%2Fcontent%2Fphoto-blog%2F2025%2F05-May_Aotearoa_Music_Photo_Award

To date $9750 has been Awarded to support Music photography in NZ through this Award since 2021. ENDS 3rd June 2025

