Mystics’ Depth Highlighted In Commanding Win Over Pulse

The depth in the MG Mystics squad has been highlighted with an emphatic 13-goal win over the in-form Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse, returning the defending champions to second spot on the points table.

Bouncing back from their first loss of the ANZ Premiership season and missing two key players, the Mystics brought speed but also composure to their game to dominate for a 64-51 win at TSB Arena in Wellington.

The Mystics netted an 11-goal win when the two teams met in Round 2 but without star shooter Donnell Wallam and the late withdrawal of defender Holly Rae, few would have picked the visitors to topple the Pulse.

But they had oodles of attacking flair packed into their performance and brought the big defensive plays when needed, upsetting the Pulse’s gameplan from the outset.

They now have a four-game winning streak over the Pulse and have put the rest of the competition on notice that they can bring the goods no matter who takes the court.

There were no surprises in the Pulse starting line – a team which last week put 25 goals on their opponent.

But the Mystics were forced to make changes at both ends of the court without Wallam and Rae, shifting Michaela Sokolich-Beatson into the defensive circle alongside Catherine Hall and rookie Sophia Lafaiali’i getting the nod at goal shooter.

Despite the personnel changes, the Mystics started with plenty of confidence, moving the ball with speed and building on an early 4-2 lead with a mixture of intent on attack and the hunger to snaffle any loose ball on defence.

With no tall target in the shooting circle, the Mystics opted for patience with their delivery into the shooting circle working the ball with speed on attack and waiting for the space to open up – Lafaiali’i showing sure hands and accuracy in her first ANZ Premiership start.

The Pulse took some time to find their groove on attack, but once the link to Amelia Walmsley strengthened the hosts were quick to slash the deficit to 11-15 at the first break.

The resumption of play brought much of the same as the Mystics kept their foot to the pedal with their ball movement and applied enough pressure on defence to

With the difference back out to seven points, the Pulse called a tactical time-out to address the challenge of slowing down the Mystics attacking unit.

Mystics wing attack Peta Toeava stepped up as the leader up front with her direction and her early links with Lafaiali’i – the battle between the dynamic middie and Pulse defender Fa’amu Ioane a scintillating watch.

The same links into Walmsley were sporadic despite the shooter getting the better of Catherine Hall for much of the second spell but with a couple of gains it looked as though momentum was preparing to swing.

In a surprise move, Pulse made a late change with Gabi Simpson replacing Parris Mason at goal defence as the hosts started to make inroads into the difference.

Four super shots – including a buzzer beater two-points from Lafaiali’i – from the Mystics put paid to any Pulse resurgence however and it was the visitors who enjoyed a 36-24 halftime lead.

Mason rejoined the fray after the break and made an immediate impact with an intercept as the Pulse attempted to nullify the Mystics’ speed up front.

Another clean take from Mason minutes later and there was a feeling within the Arena that the hosts were making their move.

Playing the super shot period well was also a highlight of the Mystics game, landing the two-points through Vui but also knowing when to opt for the single point.

With everything falling their way, through great hustle, the question was whether they could maintain their speed game with a 51-38 buffer heading into the last turn.

