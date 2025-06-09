Auckland City FC Receive Diplomatic Welcome

Washington, D.C.,USA, 8 June 2025 — Auckland City FC’s football adventure received a diplomatic boost, as the only amateur team at the FIFA Club World Cup USA 2025 was officially welcomed to the United States by the New Zealand Embassy in Washington, D.C.

The visit formed part of the team’s wider tour of the U.S., with the club currently preparing for their next international friendly against UAE champions Al Ain FC on Monday.

Players and staff were greeted by members of the members of the NZ Embassy in the US, who offered warm hospitality and words of encouragement ahead of Auckland City’s historic Club World Cup appearance later this month.

Club President Ivan Vuksich, General Manager Gordon Watson, and Interim Head Coach Ivan Vicelich were in attendance, along with the full playing squad and support team.

The visit provided an opportunity to reflect on Auckland City FC’s role as a global representative of New Zealand — not just on the pitch, but as cultural ambassadors off it.

The team presented Embassy officials with an official FIFA Club World Cup pennant, a manaia, and a koru — symbols of protection, leadership, and unity — values the club carries into every international engagement.

Speaking at the Embassy, Vuksich said the moment was “a privilege for the club and a reminder of the deep connection between the people of New Zealand and their love of sport.”

“We are proud to fly the flag for New Zealand football on the world stage, and it means a great deal to receive this welcome from the New Zealand Embassy here in Washington,” he said.

Auckland City FC now continue preparations for their next fixture, their relocation to Team Base Camp Chattanooga in Tennessee, and the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, where they will face global heavyweights Benfica, Boca Juniors, and Bayern Munich in Group C.

About Auckland City FC: Auckland City FC plays in the New Zealand domestic football competition (Northern League, National League Championship and Chatham Cup) and Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Champions League from its whenua at Kiwitea Street in Sandringham, Auckland and was founded in 2004.

