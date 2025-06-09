Al Ain Friendly Ramps Up Preparations

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, 8 June 2025 – Auckland City FC’s journey to the FIFA Club World Cup continues with an international friendly against Al Ain FC on Monday, June 9 at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia.

This encounter pits New Zealand’s champions against the 2023/24 AFC Champions League winner, a team that boasts experience at the highest level, including a memorable run to the final of the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup.

Al Ain and Auckland City FC are no strangers to each other. They last met in September 2024 in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup qualifier, where Al Ain secured a 6-2 victory in Abu Dhabi.

This time, however, Auckland City FC arrives better prepared, with a week of training in the United States under their belt.

This fixture offers the Navy Blues an opportunity to fine-tune their approach ahead of their tournament opener against Bayern Munich on. With training in the United States progressing well, the squad will aim to maximise their final warm-up before heading to Chattanooga.

Assistant coach Adria Casals emphasised the importance of adapting to a different style of play: “We’re making the right adjustments and want the boys to show what they’re capable of with the ball—because that’s the DNA of this club,” Casals said.

Meanwhile, right-back Nathan Lobo acknowledged the significance of maintaining momentum: “Getting off to a winning start helps the boys believe in what we’re building. This match will be a strong test before the Club World Cup,” Lobo stated.

While Al Ain bring experience at the highest level, Auckland City is focused on building momentum and sharpening their play before taking on elite opposition in the Club World Cup. A competitive challenge awaits, and both sides will be eager to make the most of the occasion.

MATCH DETAILS

International Friendly

Al Ain FC vs Auckland City FC

Monday, 9 June 2025

Episcopal High School, Alexandria, VA

KO: 4:00pm (Local Time)

AC SQUAD: 1. Conor TRACEY (GK) 2. Mario ILICH (C) 3. Adam MITCHELL 4. Christian GRAY 5. Nikko BOXALL, 6. Jackson MANUEL 7. Myer BEVAN 8. Gerard GARRIGA 9. Angus KILKOLLY 10. Dylan MANICKUM 11. Ryan DE VRIES 12. Regont MURATI 13. Nathan LOBO 14. Jordan VALE, 15. Jeremy FOO, 16. Joe LEE 17. Jerson LAGOS 18. Sebastian CIGANDA (GK) 19. Dylan CONNOLLY, 20. Matt ELLIS, 21. Adam KANUI BELL 22. Tong ZHOU 23. Alfie ROGERS, 24. Nathan GARROW (GK) 25. Michael DEN HEIJER, 26. David YOO, 27. Haris ZEB.

Interim Head Coach: Ivan VICELICH

Assistant Coach: Adria CASALS

Assistant Coach : Daewook KIM

GK Coach: Jonas HOFFMANN

Analyst: Malte THESENVITZ

Physiotherapist: Matt PAYNE

Physiotherapist: Zara ELLIS

Team Doctor: Craig PANTHER

Team Manager: Keith COTON

ABOUT AUCKLAND CITY FC: Auckland City FC plays in the New Zealand domestic football competition (Northern League, National League Championship and Chatham Cup) and Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Champions League from its whenua at Kiwitea Street in Sandringham, Auckland and was founded in 2004.

