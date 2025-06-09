Transforming Empty Spaces Into Creative Showcases With 'LiVS Art Windows'

The Art Windows wrap around a vacant building on the corner of Brighton Mall and Marine Parade across from the New Brighton library.

(Photo/Supplied)



Life in Vacant Spaces (LiVS) is thrilled to launch LiVS Art Windows, a vibrant pilot initiative that transforms vacant shop fronts into eye-catching public galleries featuring the bold and brilliant work of our young artists in Ōtautahi.

These once-empty windows are now full of colour, creativity and community spirit. By showcasing art in unexpected places, the project brings a sense of vibrancy and possibility to underutilised spaces, while uplifting local rangatahi and their creative mahi. Prints of the works currently on display can be purchased by scanning the onsite QR code, with proceeds supporting the artists involved.

The first installation is now live at 3 Marine Parade, New Brighton, displaying 14 powerful pieces by young artists aged 15–18. LiVS hopes to take the concept citywide.

Mikayla Morris - Project Manager:

“Even a simple gesture like putting art in an empty window can change how a space feels and how a neighbourhood feels. It tells people there’s creativity here, that there’s life here. It’s a small shift that can have a big impact. Ōtautahi has so many empty windows and so many incredible artists. LiVS Art Windows brings those two things together. Filling gaps, uplifting voices, and reminding us all that beauty and meaning can be found anywhere. When we make use of vacant spaces, even temporarily, we’re investing in possibility. Projects like this show that we don’t need big budgets or permanent venues to support our artists and activate our city.”

A community collaboration

The Art Windows pilot has been made possible through collaboration with local organisations who share a vision for supporting creativity in Ōtautahi. A special thanks goes to Artstart, who played a key role in connecting LiVS with the incredible artists featured in the exhibition.

With funding support from Wild in Art and the Waitai Coastal-Burwood-Linwood Community Board, and installation assistance from the teams at Future Signs and Plain & Simple, the pilot has come to life in full colour.

What's next?

As the pilot gains momentum, LiVS is actively seeking additional windows, supported by funding, and fresh ideas to expand the project across the city. The team believes that every empty space holds creative potential and that art has the power to reimagine our urban environment.

For anyone who has a vacant window, an idea for a space, or a desire to support young creatives in Ōtautahi, now is the time to get involved. LiVS Art Windows is not just about art on display—it’s about building a city where creativity is visible, valued, and woven into the everyday.

Life in Vacant Spaces (LiVS) is a Ōtautahi-based organisation that activates empty buildings and sites for creative, community, and enterprise use, breathing life into underutilised urban spaces.

The art and artists featured (in order of how they appear on the building left to right): Marine Parade side:

'Haze' by Breana Vosper – Artstart

'Verona' by Annabelle Goodwin – Artstart

'Daffodils' by Jessica Cournane – Artstart

'Daydreamer' by Jack Williams – Artstart

'Fragmented Cliffs' by Emma Lilly – Artstart

'Symbiotic Glory' by Annabelle Yee – Artstart

‘The Breadmaking’ by Ruby McCallum - Artstart

'Forest House Kitchen' by Phoebe Laird – Artstart

Brighton Mall side:

'The Euphoric Vision' by Laura Phillips – Artstart

'A Plains View' by Sarah Wilcox – Artstart

'Kea' by Jasper Fischer – Artstart

'Daffodils on a Slope' by Holly Patchett – Artstart

'Synchronicity' by Tatyana Rautenbach – Artstart

'Ataraxia' by Anna Wilkinson – Artstart

