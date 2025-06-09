Sunday Concerts Presents Solo Pianist John Chen

Sunday Concerts presents the John Chen at 3 pm on Sunday 15 June 2025 at St Andrews on The Terrace, Wellington. Having become the youngest ever winner of the Sydney International Piano Competition in 2004, at the age of 18, Chen has performed with most of the major symphony orchestras in Australia and New Zealand.

John Chen / Supplied

He presents an all-French programme that is a celebration of the beautiful simplicity and melodic romanticism that a solo piano can achieve.

The programme of this concert features Poulenc’s Three Novelettes, Duparc’s Four Melodies, Franck’s Prelude Chorale and Fugue, Fauré’s Theme and Variations op. 73, and Saint-Saëns’ 6 Etudes Op. 111

John Chen studied with Rae de Lisle at the University of Auckland, where he obtained his Master of Music, followed by an Artist Diploma at Colburn Conservatory in Los Angeles under John Perry.

Reflecting a passion for 20th century French music, he has made recordings of works by Henri Dutilleux, Claude Debussy and Maurice Ravel for Naxos and ABC Classics.

For more information see www.sundayconcerts.org.nz or Eventfinda for bookings. Tickets are $40 or $10 for those under 26. School students are free if accompanying an adult.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

This concert is presented in association with Chamber Music NZ and is part of a 13-concert tour by Chen.

Background information

Wellington Chamber Music was formed in 1945 and has been presenting Sunday Concerts since 1982. The concerts feature top NZ artists and most concerts are recorded by RNZ Concert for later broadcast – often heard in the 1-3 pm slot on RNZ Concert. Ticket prices are modest as the organisers are unpaid volunteers, though the artists receive professional fees.

© Scoop Media

