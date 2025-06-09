Cults, Comedy And Closure In An Original Kiwi Musical

It’s a wild mix, but with five cities and a Fringe Touring Award under their belt, dream team Chelsea McRae, Cody McRae, and Mario Sadra-de Jong have proven it’s a successful one.

Therapy: A Musical Comedy hits Auckland’s Basement Theatre this July, based on a true story of a woman seeking a ‘quick fix’ from her new therapist, before talking about intrusive thoughts, religious trauma and overcoming the loss of a parent to suicide.

Described as “a refreshingly insightful comedy” (Theatreview) and the original music likened to “New Zealand’s solution to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”(Art Murmurs), the show has resonated with audiences nationwide. This is one to put in your calendar immediately.

THERAPY: A Musical Comedy is on for one week only at Basement Theatre, from 8 to 12 July. Tickets on sale now: https://basementtheatre.co.nz/whats-on/therapy-a-musical-comedy

