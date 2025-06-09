Antarctic Film Festival: An Unforgettable Evening Of Storytelling From The Coldest Place On Earth

The New Zealand Antarctic Society invites you to a captivating evening of films and personal stories from the world’s most remote and extreme environment. The Antarctic Film Festival is coming to Hokitika, Motueka, Nelson, Blenheim, Kaikoura and Christchurch on 21, 23, 24, 25, 26 June and 1 July 2025.

The event features a curated mix of short films, from humorous clips to awe-inspiring documentaries, that explore Antarctica’s stark beauty, the realities of climate change, and entries from Winter International Film Festival of Antarctica’s 48-Hour Challenge, which is an annual showcase of ingenuity, creativity and resilience from Antarctic research station residents who live and work on the Ice summer and/or winter.

“We are passionate about Antarctica and its community, and we love sharing this passion with others,” says Hubertien Wichers, President of the New Zealand Antarctic Society. “At each screening, a local Antarctican will offer personal stories and reflections from their time on the Ice, stories you won’t hear anywhere else.”

Guest speakers, event details and booking links:

Hokitika (Saturday 21 June) 7pm – Hokitika Regent Theatre , with Bob McKerrow who overwintered at Vanda Station, the outpost of Scott Base in 1970. Bob’s stories are fun and interesting. Antarctic Film Festival | Hokitika's Regent Theatre

(Saturday 21 June) 7pm – , with who overwintered at Vanda Station, the outpost of Scott Base in 1970. Bob’s stories are fun and interesting. Antarctic Film Festival | Hokitika's Regent Theatre Motueka (Monday 23 June) 6:30pm – Motueka Library , with Oliver Sutherland who recounts his 1962/63 summer at Cape Royds, where he studied wildlife while living as the last resident of Shackleton’s historic hut. Antarctic Film Festival - Motueka - New Zealand Antarctic Society

(Monday 23 June) 6:30pm – , with who recounts his 1962/63 summer at Cape Royds, where he studied wildlife while living as the last resident of Shackleton’s historic hut. Antarctic Film Festival - Motueka - New Zealand Antarctic Society Nelson (Tuesday 24 June) 6:30pm – NMIT, 322 Hardy Street , with Gillian Wratt , former CEO of Antarctica New Zealand and Chair of COMNAP, who brings deep insight into Antarctic leadership and science in a presentation not to be missed. Antarctic Film Festival - Nelson - New Zealand Antarctic Society

(Tuesday 24 June) 6:30pm – , with , former CEO of Antarctica New Zealand and Chair of COMNAP, who brings deep insight into Antarctic leadership and science in a presentation not to be missed. Antarctic Film Festival - Nelson - New Zealand Antarctic Society Blenheim (Wednesday 25 June) 6:30pm – NMIT, 85 Budge Street , with Jan Clayton-Greene who reflects on changes in equipment, environments and attitudes towards women, between her 1980s scientific expeditions and her later work on tourist vessels. Antarctic Film Festival - Blenheim - New Zealand Antarctic Society

(Wednesday 25 June) 6:30pm – , with Jan who reflects on changes in equipment, environments and attitudes towards women, between her 1980s scientific expeditions and her later work on tourist vessels. Antarctic Film Festival - Blenheim - New Zealand Antarctic Society Kaikoura (Thursday 26 June) 6:30pm – The Mayfair, 80 Esplanade , with Nicky McArthur recounts her fun times and awesome experiences as a student on the ice. Antarctic Film Festival - Kaikoura - New Zealand Antarctic Society

(Thursday 26 June) 6:30pm – , with Nicky McArthur recounts her fun times and awesome experiences as a student on the ice. Antarctic Film Festival - Kaikoura - New Zealand Antarctic Society Christchurch (Tuesday 1 July) 6:30pm – Turanga, Central Library, with Matty Jordan, a wintered Antarctican, social media personality and co-host of Everything Antarctica. Antarctic Film Festival - Christchurch - New Zealand Antarctic Society

This is a unique opportunity to experience Antarctica through the lens of those who have lived and worked there. Don’t miss this extraordinary celebration of exploration, humour, science, and survival.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

