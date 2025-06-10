Malesala And Simpson Extend Their Time With Pulse

Shooter Amorangi Malesala and Australian midcourter Gabi Simpson will remain with Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse for the rest of the ANZ Premiership netball league.

With Malesala drafted in as a temporary replacement for Khiarna Williams, who is still rehabbing a shoulder injury, and Simpson adding cover for Maddy Gordon and Whitney Souness, the Pulse have opted to retain the 12 players allowed per squad.

``After injury-restricted build-ups Maddy and Whitney have only recently returned to playing at this level and more recently playing full minutes, so there’s still uncertainty there,’’ Netball Central Director of High Performance Waimarama Taumaunu said.

``And, it’s a very short season, so if anything should go amiss, we have the cover rather than facing a last-minute search.

``Amorangi and Gabi are seasoned players, they’re very professional in everything they do, very positive team members and have added enormous value.’’

Starting her season as a training partner with the Magic, talented shooter Malesala, is now living the dream while re-launching her elite level career.

``I’m super blessed to be able to stay here permanently for the rest of the season,’’ she said.

``I guess that was not really part of the plan and it was a matter of just taking each week as it came but to be able to be here and for Anna (Andrews-Tasola, coach) to have the belief in me to be here and to be a part of the Pulse, I’m super grateful.

``I’ve loved every minute of it. It was definitely an eye-opener coming in because from the outside looking in, the Pulse are a tight-knit team so being able to be here and to experience that week-in week-out has been awesome for me.

``In order to grow my game and coming to a new environment, a clean slate gives me that ability to learn more about myself and to also immerse myself in this high intensity environment and it’s been pretty good so far.’’

Former Australian Diamond and Queensland Firebirds centurion, Simpson has put her physiotherapist clients and fledgling Australian Rules football career in Brisbane on hold to extend her stay in Wellington.

``I definitely didn’t expect to be here for the whole season but I’ve felt so welcomed and it’s such an enjoyable place to play netball,’’ she said

``Now I just really want to contribute to this group to see how good we can be, and I’m really excited to be able to be here for a little bit longer.

``I think the newness about it all has been super refreshing and for me as well, being able to play without much expectation and not a huge amount of ambition other than to make this group great is a really refreshing and freeing way to play.

``They’re a great bunch of girls and a great bunch of coaches. They’ve really taken me in and taught me a lot about the New Zealand way and their style of playing netball. And I really love the depth of culture in this team, it’s a special thing to be a part of.’’

After traversing the length of the country, Simpson had to wait until halfway through the season before playing her first game in Wellington at the Pulse’s spiritual home of TSB Arena. While that resulted in a disappointing loss to the Mystics, the passionate crowd left a lasting impression.

``Walking out in front of that crowd was unreal…..it’s loud, it’s yellow, there’s so much energy that you can feel it, so it’s really special to walk out in front of something like that and I guess create a new home,’’ she said.

