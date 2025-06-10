A Matariki Exhibition At Historic Alberton House

Quilt by Māpura Studios Collective. Photo/Supplied.

Māpura Studios is delighted to announce its annual Matariki exhibition, He kanorau pai: A harmonious diversity, once again taking place at the elegant and historic Alberton House in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Matariki is a time for reflection, connection, and renewal. This year’s exhibition honours that spirit with a vibrant, multi-faceted showcase of works by artists from Māpura’s central Morningside studio and its satellite locations across the city.

A central feature of the exhibition is a large-scale collaborative quilt, created by the Māpura collective. Each fabric panel is a unique expression – combining painting, drawing, and monoprinting – brought together to form a stunning, unified whole. Also featured are a hand-crafted korowai, intricately woven kete, and a striking text-based installation, each reflecting themes of memory, whānau, and hope for the future.

Running from Wednesday 18 June to Sunday 6 July, the exhibition invites visitors to experience a deeply moving celebration of diversity and connection. It speaks to the strength found in difference – how individual voices, woven together, can create something truly beautiful.

The official opening night will be held on Wednesday 18 June, 5.30 – 7.30pm, and will bring together artists, whānau, and the wider community for an evening of aroha, art, and shared kaupapa.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Māpura Studios continues its proud tradition of marking Matariki with inclusive, meaningful exhibitions that shine a light on the creativity and strength of artists living with disability.

Exhibition Details:

Venue: Alberton House, 100 Mt Albert Road, Mt Albert, Auckland

Dates: 18 June – 6 July 2025

Opening Night: Wednesday 18 June, 5.30 – 7.30pm

Admission: Free

About Māpura Studios:

Established in 2000, Māpura Studios is a dynamic inclusive art space supporting artists from the disability community through visual arts and creative development. The studio fosters self-expression, confidence, and belonging through creativity.

Learn more: www.mapurastudios.org.nz

© Scoop Media

