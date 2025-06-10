A Matariki Exhibition At Historic Alberton House
Māpura Studios is delighted to announce its annual Matariki exhibition, He kanorau pai: A harmonious diversity, once again taking place at the elegant and historic Alberton House in Tāmaki Makaurau.
Matariki is a time for reflection, connection, and renewal. This year’s exhibition honours that spirit with a vibrant, multi-faceted showcase of works by artists from Māpura’s central Morningside studio and its satellite locations across the city.
A central feature of the exhibition is a large-scale collaborative quilt, created by the Māpura collective. Each fabric panel is a unique expression – combining painting, drawing, and monoprinting – brought together to form a stunning, unified whole. Also featured are a hand-crafted korowai, intricately woven kete, and a striking text-based installation, each reflecting themes of memory, whānau, and hope for the future.
Running from Wednesday 18 June to Sunday 6 July, the exhibition invites visitors to experience a deeply moving celebration of diversity and connection. It speaks to the strength found in difference – how individual voices, woven together, can create something truly beautiful.
The official opening night will be held on Wednesday 18 June, 5.30 – 7.30pm, and will bring together artists, whānau, and the wider community for an evening of aroha, art, and shared kaupapa.
Māpura Studios continues its proud tradition of marking Matariki with inclusive, meaningful exhibitions that shine a light on the creativity and strength of artists living with disability.
Exhibition Details:
Venue: Alberton House, 100 Mt Albert Road, Mt Albert, Auckland
Dates: 18 June – 6 July 2025
Opening Night: Wednesday 18 June, 5.30 – 7.30pm
Admission: Free
About Māpura Studios:
Established in 2000, Māpura Studios is a dynamic inclusive art space supporting artists from the disability community through visual arts and creative development. The studio fosters self-expression, confidence, and belonging through creativity.
Learn more: www.mapurastudios.org.nz