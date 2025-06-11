Caleb Clarke Re-Signs Through 2027

Dynamic winger Caleb Clarke has re-signed with the Blues, and New Zealand Rugby (NZR), through to the end of the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season.

A fan favourite since bursting onto the scene as a teenager, Clarke has become a key figure in the Blues backline with his explosive pace, powerful running and infectious energy both on and off the field.

Since making his Super Rugby debut in 2018, the Auckland-born winger has grown into one of the game’s most exciting talents.

For Clarke, the decision to stay was driven by a deep connection to the club and its people.

“The Blues is home for me. I’ve grown up here, developed here, and achieved some amazing things with this team. I’m proud to represent our region and am excited about what’s ahead,” Clarke said.

“We’ve got an exciting group of guys, awesome fans, and I’m looking forward to continue running out in blue.”

Blues GM of Rugby Murray Williams welcomed the news of Clarke’s recommitment.

“We’re stoked to have Caleb locked in through 2027. He’s been a big part of our journey over the last few years and continues to develop as a world class player,” he said.

“His energy is contagious, he’s passionate about the Blues jersey, and he will be a huge part of our success moving forward.”

NZR General Manager Professional Rugby & Performance Chris Lendrum added:

“Coming off the back of a strong 2024 season for both the Blues and All Blacks we are looking forward to Caleb’s continued growth over the next two years in New Zealand.”

