Multi-Media Artist Maureen Lander Unites More Than 100 Makers For New Exhibition

A major new exhibition opens at NPDC’s Govett-Brewster Art Gallery | Len Lye Centre on 14 June, showcases large, collaborative fibre artworks connecting generations through the innovation and knowledge of traditional Māori weaving.

He Tukutuku Auahatanga: Maureen Lander with Community, is led by multi-media artist Dr. Maureen Lander MNZM (Ngāpuhi, Te Hikutū) and brings together more than 100 weavers, school children, environmental leaders, and makers from across Taranaki and Aotearoa New Zealand.

He Tukutuku Auahatanga is “a release of knowledge gradually through creativity” and invites audiences to explore concepts of kaitiakitanga (guardianship), whanaungatanga (relationship through shared experiences and working together), and whakapapa as expressed through raranga (weaving).

Maureen is celebrated internationally for her innovative use of Māori weaving techniques to create large contemporary artworks, inextricably interwoven with the location, context and community for which her works are created.

Four of the installations connect to works she has shown in the gallery over the past four decades, the earliest of which is the group exhibition Te Ao Hurihuri in 1987.

One installation revisits the unique collection of kete iti (small kete) from Puke Ariki Museum that Maureen first became acquainted with in 1987. They will be feature alongside more than 100 new kete made by 32 weavers.

Ngā Puna Waiora, was made by Maureen in 1993 with tamariki and staff at Te Pi’ipi’inga Kākano Mai I Rangiātea Kura Kaupapa Māori, local weavers and whānau (family) has been recreated with the new iteration drawing together student environmental leaders from several local schools in the Te Ara Taiao programme, to enhance the mauri (life force or essence) and ecology of the whenua, awa and moana.

“I am delighted that our next generations are growing the seeds that were sown 32 years ago in the Ngā Puna Waiora oTaranaki Maunga installation,” says Maureen.

“A new group of tamariki are showcasing how these ideas can be developed and translated into a visible art form that threads together their research, creativity, learning and kaitiangatanga (care) for te taiao (the environment).”

Each student has expressed their aspiration for the health and well-being of their local awa by painting on ‘mauri stones’ that are integral parts of the installation.

“Maureen, in the role of the lead artist, has conceptualised the overall composition and vocabulary of each of the five collaborative installations on display, providing instructions to her collaborators that determine the size, technique and form of their contributions,” says exhibition curator Taarati Taiaroa (Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Apa).

Gallery director Dr Zara Stanhope says the exhibition recognises Maureen’s role as a mentor and collaborator with makers of all generations.

“This is a deeply significant exhibition for the Govett-Brewster for both honouring the artist and the innovations that she encourages, and Maureen’s ongoing collaborative relations that have drawn in new generations of makers.”

Opening day activities include the youth environmental leaders talking about their work (10.30am), artist-led tours from 1pm and at 2.30pm five of the artists will be involved in the kete iti kaupapa in conversation session.

Visitors are also invited to become ‘star weavers’ as part of the Star Waka installation, gifting their creation and choosing another's to take home in an act of reciprocity and remembrance.

The exhibition opening perfectly aligns with Matariki me Puanga season, when the appearance of Puanga signals gathering, remembrance and looking to the year ahead.

He Tukutuku Auahatanga: Maureen Lander with Community runs 14 June to 12 October 2025. Go to our website govettbrewster.com for more information.

FAST FACTS

He Tukutuku Auahatanga: Maureen Lander with Community features the work of about 70 Taranaki tamariki (9-12 years) from Devon Intermediate, Te Pi’ipi’nga Kakano Mai I Rangiātea Kura Kaupapa Māori, Welbourn School, Central School, Tikorangi School, Omata School, He Mokopuna He Tupuna, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tamarongo.

Taranaki weavers whose work is featured include: Mako Jones, Audra Potaka, Tara-lee Manu, Ngahina Hohaia, Ngahina Wharehoka, Sally Hikaka, Karen Clark, Kim Kahu, Joanne Ngaia.

The Govett-Brewster Art Gallery opened in 1970, funded by a bequest from local woman Monica Brewster (nee Govett).

Around 85,000 people visit the gallery each year.

The gallery presents a regularly changing programme of contemporary art exhibitions, events and conversations.

It also runs an art and design store, independent cinema, and publishes a range of art books.

