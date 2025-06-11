Whāia Te Waiora – Matariki On Karangahape Road 2025

Thursday 19 – Saturday 21 June 2025 | Free All Along Karangahape Road

Nau mai, haere mai — welcome to Matariki on Karangahape Road.

This Matariki, Karangahape Road invites you to Whāia Te Waiora — a vibrant and deeply grounded Matariki celebration led by our people, for our people.

From Thursday 19 to Saturday 21 June, this three-day celebration will light up the rori with installations, window displays, projections, live performances, music, and more, many free and all created by local artists, community leaders, and businesses.

Hoki atu ki tōu Rori kia purea ai e koe ki ngā tae o te Hapori — Return to your Road to bathe within the colours of community.

Grounded in the principles of whanaungatanga, the kaupapa of Whāia Te Waiora – "in pursuit of wellbeing" – offers space for reflection, remembrance, and reconnection during the Matariki season. Karangahape Road has been divided into three whānau sections, each led by a community leader. Each section responds to four significant whetū, forming a constellation of kaupapa that weaves through the street — connecting artists, venues, and experiences.

Together, the whānau are guided by Te Puna o te Ao Mārama, a stunning taonga toi installation by the late Teare Turetahi, gifted to the kaupapa by the Turetahi Whānau Trust. This sacred work first adorned Fort Street and Jean Batten Place in downtown Tāmaki Makaurau, and now takes pride of place on Karangahape Road, each vibrant disc a whetū, a guide, a reminder.

The event also honours taonga toi as a solution, the collective leadership of the Hāpori Rori Steering Committee, and the enduring legacy of the late Teare Turetahi.

Designer and community leader Nayesha Mulholland (Ngāti Uepohatu, Ngāti Porou) reflects on the kaupapa’s potential:

“I’m looking forward to seeing the road come alive — seeing everyone walking the street and engaging with the mahi toi and having those conversations. Matariki is a time for reflection and for setting intentions for the year ahead, and I think this kaupapa creates a space for people to do that, even if it’s just in small ways — even if it’s just having a conversation with someone or pausing in front of a work.”

Audiences will also be introduced to the community leaders through Whānau Spotlight, a series of storytelling moments exploring whakapapa, practice and leadership. They are available to read via the website.

PROGRAMME HIGHLIGHTS

A full programme will be live soon at karangahaperoad.com/matariki-2025. All events are free and whānau-friendly.

NIU DAWN: Whakaako kia Whakaora! | Educate to Liberate!

Thurs 19 June | 4–5pm | Open Coffee, 553 K'Rd

liberationlibrary.nz launches its newest taonga with kōrero and waiata from the Polynesian Panther Party Legacy Trust and Niu Dawn artists. A guided hīkoi to the local Educate to Liberate murals grounds this kaupapa in place.

GENEVA AM | PIKIPIKI ALBUM LISTENING PARTY

Fri 20 June | 6–7:30pm | A Space, 309 K’Rd

In celebration of Matariki, Geneva AM invites you to an early evening release party for Pikipiki, hosted in association with Whāia te Waiora. Whānau vibes and fresh sounds.

TE WHARE TAPERE – IRON BANK COURTYARD STAGE

Fri 20 June | 4–10pm | Iron Bank Courtyard, 150–154 K’Rd

The whānau-friendly heart of our Matariki night! A kaupapa Māori stage featuring storytelling, kapa haka, circus, spoken word, music and DJs. Hosted by Kayne Ngātokowhā Peters.

KARANGAHAPE MATARIKI MĀKETE

Fri 20 June | 4–9:30pm | George Courts

Discover taonga from 15+ local vendors. Hosted by Celestial Corner and Kick Back Make Change, the Mākete uplifts artists and supports rangatahi. Jewellery, apparel, crafts, wānanga and more. Nau mai, haere mai.

DIVE INTO THE MAGIC OF TE WAIHOROTIU

Fri 20 June | 4–10pm | St Kevin’s Arcade

Lie back and look up! An immersive animated underwater world by illustrator Ezra Whittaker projected across the arcade ceiling, inspired by the hidden awa beneath Karangahape Road.

ONGOING INSTALLATIONS & STREET ACTIVATIONS

Teare Turetahi’s Te Puna o te Ao Mārama – anchoring the kaupapa in legacy, light and unity.

Cheeky Tuna Puppet – a playful tribute to the Waihorotiu stream, lurking in St Kevin’s Arcade.

Projections, window displays, and native Pōhutakawa trees – lining and lighting up the street.

MORE TO COME

This is just the beginning. Additional events and activations will be announced soon!

Whāia Te Waiora 2025 — All along Te Rori. All are welcome.

karangahaperoad.com/matariki-2025

