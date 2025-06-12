Finalists Announced For 2025 Aotearoa Children’s Music Awards | Ngā Manu Tīrairaka

Welcome to the most entertaining, toe-tapping, imaginative Awards in Aotearoa, the 2025 Aotearoa Children’s Music Awards | Ngā Manu Tīrairaka. Announced today, finalists will be celebrated at the annual Awards on Sunday 29 June at Tuning Fork, Tāmaki Makaurau. For the first time, public will also be able to purchase tickets to a very special CMAs Sounds Fun pre-event hosted by Suzy Cato.

The Children’s Music Awards highlight the incredible children's musicians that show us what happens when creativity, imagination, fun and music collide in a uniquely Kiwi way. Behind the music is education, and through this year’s finalists we learn that – yes, you can be a fairy even if you have hairy toes, and that the best way to escape cardigan-wearing slugs is, of course, to get out and about.

We have glowworms lighting up orchestras, lessons in Tongan and Māori, mindful pirates reminding us to breathe even when you can’t find any clean underwear – and Kiri and Lou prove once again that you can never have too much Anika Moa. Through waiata, our finalists share with our smallest people with the biggest hearts, that being different is what makes us special.

The buzz is building, and the spotlight is ready — come along as we celebrate the incredible finalists of the 2025 Aotearoa Children’s Music Awards | Ngā Manu Tīrairaka! Be sure to buckle up, it might get a little wiggly ahead. Drum roll please...

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

APRA Best Children’s Song - Preschool | He Manu Pīpī finalists:

Can I Be A Fairy? written by Rosalind Manowitz and Levity Beet, performed by Rainbow Rosalind and Levity Beet

Lele Means Run written by Siu Williams-Lemi, performed by Leah Williams-Partington and Siu Williams-Lemi of Loopy Tunes Preschool Music

Shamalama written by Don McGlashan and Harry Sinclair (Kiri and Lou), performed by Anika Moa, Jemaine Clement and Olivia Tennet

APRA Best Children’s Song - Primary | He Pī Ka Rere finalists:

Little Taniwha written by Siu Williams-Lemi and Thomas O’Connor, performed by Leah Williams-Partington and Siu Williams-Lemi of Loopy Tunes Preschool Music

Out & About written by Steph Brown, performed by Spellodies

Shapes and Colours written by Michal Bush, performed by Music with Michal

NZ On Air Best Children’s Music Video | He Manu Tūtei finalists:

Breathe written by Rich Manic, performed by Captain Festus McBoyle, video written and directed by Larissa Lofley and produced by Pea-knuckle Productions

The Maui Dolphin written by Siu Williams-Lemi, performed by Leah Williams-Partington and Siu Williams-Lemi of Loopy Tunes Preschool Music, animation by Ross Payne

Turn Planet, Turn written by Don McGlashan and Harry Sinclair (Kiri and Lou), performed by Jemaine Clement and Olivia Tennet, video directed by Harry Sinclair

Recorded Music NZ Te Manu Taki Kerekahu o te Tau | Best Children's Artist finalists:

Chris Sanders and Auckland Philharmonia for ‘Hana the Glowworm’

Levity Beet ‘Levity Beet and the Aotearoa All Stars’

Loopy Tunes Preschool Music for ‘Kahurangi - Little Treasures’

Kōkako finalists for Best Children's Performer presented by Kiwi Kids Music, NZ Opera and Auckland Philharmonia:

Aiden Gao performing ‘Take Me to The End’ - aged 8 years

Emery Goodwin performing 'Enjoy The Ride’ - aged 10 years

Naledi Mhuka performing ‘Catch Me On My Vibe’ - aged 11 years

Sophie Jack performing ‘New Zealand Memories’ - aged 8 years

Yumi Chen performing ‘Never Back Down’ - aged 9 years

Recently honoured in the King’s Birthday Honours as an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for her contributions to children’s programming, music, and education, Suzy Cato - curator of the Children’s Music Awards, and a beloved NZ children’s music writer, author, and broadcaster - is thrilled with the flourishing state of Aotearoa’s children’s music community. She is especially excited that, for the first time, a live event will be open to the public, allowing even more people to experience the magic of children’s music firsthand.

“The New Zealand children’s music industry continues to go from strength to strength, fuelled by the passion of our singer-songwriters to create quality children’s content, and the generous support of NZ On Air’s music and content funding,” says Cato. “The number of collaborations this past year has given the industry such a boost, too, as more and more audiences are hearing songs created specifically for them. We’re thrilled to open the performance side of the Awards event to the public this year, with performances from all finalists in one way or another. And as we dance, sing, and party our way towards the 10th Aotearoa Children’s Music Awards in 2026, we look forward to creating an even bigger, ‘funner’ event for all involved.”

Presented by Recorded Music NZ, APRA AMCOS NZ, and NZ On Air, the awards have the support of Kiwi Kids Music, the national association of children’s songwriters, creators and producers. Formed by some of the most passionate creators of music for kiwi kids, the association supports NZ children’s music creators and seeks to advance the potential of all our children to live healthy fulfilling lives.

Finalists will perform in a Sounds Fun event, at 10am Sunday 29 June at the Tuning Fork, Spark Arena – tickets available from Moshtix. Winners will be announced at an invite only ceremony at Tuning Fork, that afternoon. The show will be hosted by Suzy Cato with awards presented by tamariki from across Aotearoa, with plenty of fun and games for those special guests before the Award ceremony begins!

Thanks to APRA AMCOS NZ, Recorded Music NZ, Spark Arena, NZ On Air, NZ Music Commission, Kiwi Kids Music, NZ Opera and Auckland Philharmonia.

© Scoop Media

