Tenzing Norgay Movie To Be Filmed At Aoraki/Mount Cook

Alpine landscapes within the Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park will serve as the backdrop for a new biopic about Sherpa Tenzing Norgay’s 1953 epic climb to the summit of Mount Everest alongside Sir Edmund Hillary.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) has approved filming on Malte Brun Pass near the Tasman Glacier and near the Hochstetter Icefall on the eastern side of Aoraki/Mount Cook, which will ‘double’ as Everest base camp and the famous Hillary Step on the world’s highest peak.

“These sites have been used for filming Everest-related documentaries and films before,” says DOC Ranger Ray Bellringer.

“All filming activities are subject to strict environmental conditions to ensure the protection of the natural landscape. DOC staff will be onsite daily to monitor compliance. This is an incredibly special place and it’s our role to protect it,” he says.

Bellringer also noted the long-standing relationship between New Zealand and Nepal through the Himalayan Trust, and the involvement of Nepalese students in conservation and education programs, including through Lincoln University’s Parks and Recreation degree. Since 1953 around 70 Nepalese including many from the Sherpa community have come to Lincoln for study in nature-based tourism and community conservation.

“Sir Edmund Hillary dedicated much of his life after 1953 to supporting Nepalese communities,” Bellringer added. “It is fitting that this project recognises the life and contributions of Tenzing Norgay, and we are proud to provide a setting that supports this storytelling. It’s an iconic setting for an incredible story.”

Filming in New Zealand is scheduled to begin next month. The production, which has already completed scenes in Kathmandu, Nepal, will feature Tom Hiddleston as Sir Edmund Hillary, Genden Phuntsok as Tenzing Norgay, and Willem Dafoe as English expedition leader John Hunt.

The production is expected to bring a significant economic boost to the local area with a large production crew and cast staying in the village and surrounding area.

Set construction and logistical preparations are currently underway. DOC staff will continue to work closely with the production team to ensure minimal environmental impact. Ray Bellringer says he happy Tenzing Norgay’s story is getting recognition.

“We’re pleased to support this movie project and help showcase it to the world. For Aoraki and the staff here to play a small part in helping to make that happen is special,” he says.

