Auckland City And Bayern Munich United By Goalkeeper Innovation

While the Navy Blues prepare to face the reigning Bundesliga champions on the field, off the field, they share a unique connection through pioneering goalkeeper development software created by Bayern’s own goalkeeping coach, Michael Rechner.

The cutting-edge software is fast becoming a game changer in Oceania. Already in use across New Zealand, Solomon Islands, and New Caledonia, the platform is being rolled out more widely across the region under the guidance of OFC’s Goalkeeping Development Programme.

OFC Goalkeeping Consultant James Bannatyne is among the strongest advocates for the platform.

“It basically does everything we need to track, support, and develop goalkeepers in line with OFC coaching frameworks,” Bannatyne explains. “It allows us to monitor performance, identify areas for improvement, and access world-class coaching content from the best in the business.”

The software delivers:

Tailored Training Plans specific to each goalkeeper's development needs.

specific to each goalkeeper's development needs. Performance Tracking that logs progress over time.

that logs progress over time. Video Analysis Tools to break down games and sessions.

to break down games and sessions. A Global Knowledge Library of goalkeeper coaching methods.

of goalkeeper coaching methods. Networking Opportunities that connect users with a global community of experts.

The impact is already being felt at both elite and grassroots levels.

Auckland City FC’s goalkeeping coach Jonas Hoffman is using the software and is especially eager for Monday’s clash – not just for the football, but for the chance to meet Rechner in person.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It’s almost surreal,” says Hoffman. “I’ve used the software and learned from his methods, and now I get to meet Michael on this stage. What he’s developed takes a lot of the admin and planning off our plates, so we can spend more time focusing on the field.”

The feeling is mutual for Rechner who spoke to OFC from Bayern Munich’s training base in the US.

“Really happy to meet my colleagues from Auckland City and happy with the long term partnership with OFC and our software from goalkeeper developing. It’s great for the goalkeeper coaches with lots of tools for training, for games, for analysing, with lots of webinars, so have fun it.” Rechner said.

The success stories go beyond Auckland.

In the Solomon Islands, Central Coast FC and national team goalkeeper Philip Mango is also benefiting.

“It’s a fantastic tool for me,” Mango says. “We use it to track data, review games, and improve training for academy, youth, and senior levels. The webinars and session plans are incredibly helpful.”

The seeds of this partnership were planted in 2017, when Bannatyne worked with Fabian Otte during an OFC goalkeeper education initiative. Otte later joined Rechner at Hoffenheim, and has since gone on to win the English Premier League last month as Liverpool’s goalkeeping coach – a testament to the strength of the network driving the region’s growth.

As Hoffman reflects, the software is not only lifting standards in individual clubs, but across the whole region.

“We’ve had coaches and interns from island nations come through Auckland City to observe our methods. It’s raising the bar for everyone – and when the level rises around us, we have to rise too. That benefits everyone.”

On Monday, Auckland City FC may be underdogs against Bayern Munich – but behind the scenes, their shared commitment to innovation in goalkeeper development is already delivering world-class results.

© Scoop Media

