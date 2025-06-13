Turn Up The Music, Roll Up Your Sleeve - New Zealand Blood Service Drop The Beats For Donation

Image / Supplied

Every superhero needs a theme tune, but New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) believes the best ones deserve a whole playlist.

In celebration of National Blood Donor Week, NZBS has created a series of “Blood Bangers” and “Plasma Playlists” on Spotify with the help of some Kiwi legends.

“There are quite a few similarities between the world’s most iconic superheroes and blood and plasma donors,” says New Zealand Blood Service’s Marketing Communications Advisor, Ximena Smith.

“They’re usually anonymous, they’re known for being selfless, and most importantly, they save lives. Only 4% of the eligible population in New Zealand are regular donors, but every year they save or improve the lives of more than 30,000 people nationwide.”

Timed to roughly last the length of time spent in the chair for either a whole blood or plasma donation, the playlists have been crafted by familiar names such as Tiki Taane, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Shapeshifter, Erin Simpson and SYSCA’s Lucy Blakiston, amongst others.

Blood donors spend at least five minutes in a comfy reclining donor chair, while plasma donors get around 30-45 minutes of pure uninterrupted chill time. This means a donation is the perfect time to sit back, relax, discover some new music or hit play on your all-time favourite tunes.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Whilst the big names have gotten the ball rolling, NZBS needs Aotearoa’s help to create the perfect musical mix for superhero donors. It wants the guaranteed mood boosters; the slow, the soulful, the sing-alongs, and the downright party anthems.

Drop the title of the song you would choose to power you through a lifesaving donation on the latest NZBS Instagram or Facebook post and together let’s create the ultimate soundtrack!

If you’d like to join NZBS’ marvellous donor universe, start saving lives, and have the perfect reason to listen along to some Blood Bangers, check your eligibility or book an appointment by downloading the NZ Blood App, visiting nzblood.co.nz or calling 0800 448 325.

Blood Bangers

Plasma Playlists

About New Zealand Blood Service

New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) in a not-for-profit Crown entity responsible for the collection, processing, testing and storage and distribution of all blood and blood products in New Zealand.

We rely on voluntary and non-remunerated blood donations from individuals around the country in order to provide a constant supply of precious blood and blood products used by our health services to save thousands of lives.

NZBS also provides cell and tissue products and related services to meet public health needs and maintains national oversight of organ donation and distribution.

© Scoop Media

