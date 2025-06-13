Tūhura Otago Museum To Mark Matariki With Dawn Ceremony And Whānau Celebration

Tūhura Otago Museum, in partnership with Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki, Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou and the Dunedin City Council, is inviting the community to come together on Friday 20 June to celebrate Matariki with a dawn ceremony followed by a full day of free activities and cultural experiences.

Tūhura’s annual dawn ceremony has become a cornerstone of the Ōtepoti events calendar. Each year, hundreds gather on the Museum Reserve to welcome the Māori New Year and take part in a moment of remembrance, reflection and renewal. For mana whenua, the pre-dawn rising of Puaka and the Matariki star cluster marks the end of one cycle of seasons and the beginning of the next.

This year’s ceremony will begin at 6.45am and include a karakia, a whakamaumahara to remember those who have passed, and a whakamāramataka about the stars and their seasonal significance. Attendees are encouraged to bring a printed photo of a loved one who has passed in the past year. Holding their photos during the remembrance, everyone will be invited to speak the name of their lost whānau member or friend aloud in tribute.

Following the ceremony, the public is welcome to share some kai, enjoy a kapa haka performance from He Waka Kōtuia, and take part in the Museum’s Matariki Community Fun Day, a free, whānau-friendly programme of events running throughout the Museum until 3pm. Activities include a taoka puoro demonstration with Dr Jennifer Cattermole, a mau rākau workshop with Jade Morgan, and hands-on crafting and Matariki storytelling. The Planetarium will also be hosting special Matariki-themed shows throughout the day, including Mārama ā Whetū, Waka Whetū, and Night Sky Live – Matariki.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Tūhura Otago Museum Director Dr Ian Griffin says the annual Matariki celebrations are a highlight of the year for the Museum. “Matariki is a deeply significant time for our staff and our community. We’re proud to continue this tradition and offer people a meaningful way to reflect, come together, and look ahead to the new year.”

Events Manager Rachel MacJeff says there is something for everyone to enjoy. “It’s a full day of celebration, a time to bring the whole whānau together to share stories, learn, and create. We’re excited to open our doors for such a special day.”

Curator Māori Dr Gerard O’Regan says continuing the Matariki celebration has remained a priority for the Museum, even during financially challenging times. “This event speaks to who we are and what we value as a community. We are honoured to welcome the hundreds of people who join us each year.”

Matariki at Tūhura is free and open to all. The Museum encourages people to dress warmly and arrive in time for the start of the dawn ceremony on the Museum Reserve.

Puaka kai rau, Matariki ahuka nui. Nau mai, haere mai — everyone is welcome.

