Brad Cox Postpones June New Zealand Tour To November

ARIA-nominated Australian singer-songwriter Brad Cox is shifting gears: his much-anticipated New Zealand tour, originally set for June, will now take place in November, with new South Island shows added to make it a bigger, better summer visit.

While the Wellington show unfortunately won’t be going ahead this time, Christchurch and Auckland tickets will remain valid for the new November dates. Refunds for Wellington tickets are available through the original points of sale, and Brad sincerely thanks all his Wellington fans for their support and understanding.

Brad Cox shares:

"Hey everyone, Coxy here. Unfortunately, I’ve had to postpone my NZ dates to November for unforeseen circumstances, but the good news is we have added some new shows in the South Island. Unfortunately, we cannot make the Wellington date work now. Christchurch and Auckland tickets will be valid for the new dates, and I really look forward to partying with you in November. A full refund will be available from your points of sale if required. As this tour poster states, I ‘really do love NZ,’ and as unfortunate as it is to have to postpone, it actually means I’ll be able to spend a bunch more time in your beautiful country with your beautiful people.”

The rescheduled New Zealand tour supports Brad’s fourth studio album, Endemic Intelligence In Multiple Dimensions, out Friday, September 26. The 15-track album promises a bold new chapter in Cox’s artistic evolution - unfiltered, emotionally raw, and sonically adventurous.

BRAD COX - NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES (with Piper Butcher):

Wed 12 Nov – Double Whammy, Auckland

Thu 13 Jun – James Hay Theatre, Christchurch

Fri 14 Nov - Errik's, Dunedin

Sat 15 Nov - Croydon Lodge, Gore

Sun 16 Nov - Barmuda, Queenstown (Acoustic)

