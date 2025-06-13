2025 AMA People's Choice Winners DEVILSKIN Release New Track 'Swelter'

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Friday, 13 June 2025, 5:25 pm
Press Release: Blackout Music Management

Undoubtedly New Zealand's hottest rock ticket at the moment, Devilskin present their second single and first video from the forthcoming album RE-EVOLUTION.

Fresh from taking out the coveted People's Choice Award in the recent Aotearoa Music Awards, climbing all over rock radio with the bold, upbeat single 'Half-Life of Dreams', AND currently immersed in a 12-date NZ tour, Devilskin release the incendiary track 'Swelter', which see's vocalist Jennie Skulander towering over one of the sickest riffs you'll ever hear.

As Skulander monster-hulks her way between flashes of calm and vicious sonic intrusions, this song, with its razor riffage and Jennie's devastating delivery, is immediately compelling and contagious. This is bold and right in your face as Jennie belts out the first lyric “Everything, anything you want to be, you can be, you just need the right philosophy!”

Addressing the subject of personal responsibility and achieving your potential, lyricist Paul Martin comments “I had this odd neighbour for a while. His life was junk food, gaming, living with mum, and generally being inert; so I developed this story for him. When Nic came up with the music, with its aggression, quirks, and schizophonics, it just fell together perfectly.”

And then there's the video, directed by multi-award winning director Shae Sterling. A visual feast, the clip is an action packed 'hard ride' through some iconic Kiwi glory. Not for the first time, Devilskin show they aren't too-cool-for-school by injecting some hearty homegrown humour into the visuals and obviously having fun in the process.

Drummer Nic Martin shares his enthusiasm:

"We're absolutely thrilled to share this wild, wacky video with the world. It was a total pleasure to have our friend and long-time collaborator Shae direct the chaos with his signature style. Reminiscent of westie-glam and 80's kiwi bogan, but with a taste of modern metalcore twisted in, the replay-value on this video is sky-high."

