Historic Taonga Tūturu Returns To Paekākāriki For Exhibition

A section of what is believed to be a late 17th century waka will be on display at the Matariki & Early Paekākāriki History Exhibition and Talks over the three day Matariki weekend at St Peter’s Hall in Paekākāriki.

On loan from Te Papa Tongarewa, the historic treasure was found at the mouth of the Wainui Stream in Paekākāriki in 2006 and has since gone through a conservation treatment process. It will be on display for the first time for the public to view. It will take pride of place in the exhibition at St Peter’s Hall over Friday 20 to Sunday 22 June from 11am to 4pm each day.

Found by local Paekākāriki resident Aurelian Campbell, the piece of waka resembled driftwood sticking out of the sand but fortunately Mr Campbell recognised its significance and contacted the Historic Places Trust.

“It was exciting to have found this part of the waka after it had been in the stream for so long and I’m very happy it’s coming back to the village for a visit.

“I have wondered if there are people living in Paekākāriki who are descendants of the makers or owners of the waka who may have used it to travel between Paekākāriki and Kapiti Island, or to fish from, hundreds of years ago.”

The exhibition and talks will give a glimpse of the rich cultural heritage of the area through stories, speakers, displays, poetry and film.

Don't miss the series of talks by local historians and experts, sharing their knowledge and insights. Speakers include archaeologist Andy Dodd, history teacher Thane Maxwell, Miria Pomare (Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Ngāti Mutunga, Rongomaiwahine, Rongowhakaata), 6th generation Kapiti Coaster Karl Webber, Poet/storyteller/musician Apirana Taylor, and Queen Elizabeth Park park rangers John Tesoriero & Jordan Clear.

More information on www.stationmuseum.org.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

