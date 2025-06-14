Mikhail Laxton Announces Debut Aotearoa Show

After capturing the hearts of Kiwi listeners with his soulful new single ‘I Like The Way’, Australian-born, Canadian-based artist Mikhail Laxton is heading to Aotearoa for his debut headline show happening on Friday 3 October at The Tuning Fork in Auckland. Tickets for this show go on sale Monday 16 June at midday from Moshtix.

Laxton has been steadily rising in Canada’s Americana and roots scene since relocating from Mossman, Queensland to Ottawa. A proud Aboriginal (Kuku Yalanji) artist, he has built a reputation for his rich, honeyed vocals, heartfelt songwriting, and deeply resonant live performances. His 2023 self-titled debut album drew critical acclaim and positioned him as a powerful new voice in what he calls “outlaw soul” – blending classic Americana with the raw emotion and groove of soul music.

Now, with a new album on the way, Laxton is leaning further into the soul and roots influences that have long shaped his sound. His single ‘I Like The Way’, a tender love song written for his wife, has found unexpected popularity with a New Zealand audience after a short teaser video went viral on TikTok.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “I actually visited New Zealand when I was 12 and I fell in love with the place,” explains Laxton. “I was actually a little obsessed back in the day. So to have Aotearoa showing the kind of love it has been showing is really kind of like a little bit of a full-circle thing. Absolutely stoked that it is panning out this way and I can’t wait to get down there with the people and have a great time.”

Known for his emotional authenticity and connection with audiences, Laxton’s live show has already seen him open for heavyweights like The Teskey Brothers and Kathleen Edwards. His first New Zealand appearance promises to be something truly special.

Don’t miss Mikhail Laxton’s debut Aotearoa show at The Tuning Fork this October.

