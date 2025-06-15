Tactix March On With Statement Win Over Pulse

Delivering their most complete performance of the season, VIP Frames and Trusses Tactix reinforced their hold on top spot after posting a defining 61-50 win over Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse in Christchurch on Sunday.

The Tactix successfully defused a strong start by the Pulse, and once finding their groove midway through the first quarter remained on top for the rest of the match.

The shooting duo of Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Martina Salmon were an influential presence, sharing the load expertly while the midcourt produced some dazzling through-court play and defensively, the red and blacks were a smothering presence throughout in denying the Pulse any flow-on.

In a bid to get on the front foot and stall the damage, the Pulse tried a variety of personnel but all with limited success. Tiny gains were quickly wiped out by a determined and committed Tactix side.

With 19 more attempts at goal, the Tactix handsomely won the possession stakes to control the outcome, providing little joy for the Pulse, who won the final quarter ahead of slipping to a third loss.

Doing everything asked of her, Amelia Walmsley was a shining light for the Pulse when converting all of her 44 attempts at goal.

The opening quarter lived up to its pre-match billing, the exciting individual match-ups across the court producing a riveting contest. The Pulse were out of the blocks quickly to forge an early lead but the home side quickly recovered from their slow start.

Finding their rhythm on attack, the Tactix were soon in the groove with fluid through-court play but that was matched with equal efficiency by the Pulse as the teams were locked in a goal-for-goal impasse.

It was the Tactix who poked their noses in front to lead 15-14 at the first break.

Continuing her strong form of the season, goal attack Selby-Rickit controlled the Tactix attacking end, marshalling the ball flow while providing a seamless connection with Salmon. The pair held the upper hand over the Pulse defenders with their accuracy and perfectly-timed offloads.

With defender Jane Watson at her menacing best, the Tactix scooped up turnover opportunities to push the home side out to a five-goal advantage while limiting the Pulse’s options on attack.

Midcourter Whitney Souness worked overtime to get decent ball into key strike weapon Walmsley’s hands, the rangy shooter doing her bit with a perfect 23 from 23 but lacking the volume to do real damage.

Very safe with the ball in hand, the Tactix hardly put a foot wrong, Salmon adding the icing with a buzzer time super shot to inflict further pain on their opponents when securing a 35-26 lead at the main break.

The Tactix continued to hold sway through a physically intense third quarter, keeping their all-round court game a notch above what the Pulse could deliver.

There was no easy passage for the Pulse, the Tactix employing effective defensive work to deny the visitors their traditional preference to play at speed. The Pulse lifted their defensive efforts with Kelly Jackson getting her hand to more ball, and well supported by Fa’amu Ioane and Gabi Simpson.

At the attack end the Pulse’s struggles continued, the non-relenting pressure taking its toll with a rash of turnovers not helping their cause. Steadying the home ship, the midcourt efforts of Erikana Pedersen and Holly Mather ensured the attack line operated in smooth and efficient fashion to give Selby-Rickit and Salmon multiple scoring opportunities.

