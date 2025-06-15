Jazmine Mary Releases Third Studio Album ‘I Want To Rock And Roll’

“I was feeling such devastation and heartbreak and sadness in the last two years, that when there were moments of relief from that, that's when I was writing. They're expressed in moments of relief because it turns out, when you're in bed, sad, you can't write music.”

It could have something to do with a whiplash two years of highs and lows, or maybe it was the synchronicity of time, place, people and mall outings that did it... Whatever’s to thank, I Want To Rock And Roll is a trove of bright, folk gems from indie-folk visionary, Jazmine Mary. An album hopeful by circumstance, and brilliant from a few heavy seasons of artistic growth, Jazmine Mary’s glowing new collection is emotionally and texturally abundant, and is all yours to listen to this Aotearoa winter, with the new album released on June 13th 2025.

I Want To Rock And Roll first took root immediately following the creation of Jazmine’s sophomore album Dog, and while you could happily listen to the two back-to-back without a hitch, this third collection feels wholly self-assured in its harsh dark and dreamy light duality. Mostly recorded at Tāmaki Makaurau’s Roundhead Studios with De Stevens (Erny Belle, Molly Payton, Office Dog), I Want To Rock And Roll see’s Mary on a more refined sonic journey and denotes a shift in process.

“you're in complete darkness, but you can see the light on in the kitchen in the gap below the door.”

“It's kind of like learning who you are, so you can just create from that. It's like, in a conversation- You know what to say when you know who you are”

Featuring Jazmine Mary faithfuls, the incredibly talented Dave Khan, Louisa Nicklin and Arahi, lush cello accompaniments from Womb’s Cello Forrester, clarinet and bass feature from Cass Basil, all of which sink into the artfully crafted I Want To Rock And Roll.

“Each song is a really different emotional space. So there'll be times that I'll relate more to my own songs, and other times I feel a stranger to them.”

Mary’s work moves between the deeply personal and the avant-garde, vulnerable and tongue-in-cheek, with their idiosyncratic songwriting haunting, heart-wrenching, and raw. Their live performance has been described as both mesmerising and unsettling.

With music spanning across genres of noir folk and alternative, and with their visual and sonic world informed by their life as a performance artist. In recent times this has included global performances at Ireland’s Starling Gallery, Tasmania’s renowned MONA, Bangkok’s Arts & Cultural Centre, alongside artist residencies in both France & Thailand.

Jazmine Mary has garnered a steady and devoted cult following in Aotearoa and beyond. They have toured nationally with Reb Fountain, as well as taking their sound abroad to Australia, China and Europe. Their debut album, The Licking of a Tangerine, won the 2022 Best Independent Debut at the prestigious Taite Music Awards, and their sophomore album, Dog, was featured in Rolling Stone Australia's 25 Best New Zealand Albums of 2023. They have opened for acclaimed artists including Kurt Vile, Billy Bragg, Gang of Youths and Hand Habits. They have been supported by NZ Music Icon, Julia Deans, as well as being an integral part of Atomic!, the kiwi rock royalty supergroup, touring in May 2025.

Jazmine Mary’s third studio album, I Want to Rock and Roll is released on June 13th via streaming platforms and on Vinyl via Holiday records.

To celebrate this hopeful, brilliant release Jazmine Mary with their full band are heading out on the road for a string of album release show’s.

I Want to Rock and Roll album release tour dates:

June 14th - Waiheke - Arthouse Theatre

July 25th - Hamilton - Last Place

July 26th - Auckland - Double Whammy

July 31st - Wellington - Meow

August 1st - Lyttelton - Lyttelton coffee co

