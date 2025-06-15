Play My Way: Celebrating Musicians With Disabilities

Wellington is set to host a groundbreaking event that celebrates the talents and contributions of musicians with disabilities.

Play My Way: Celebrating Musicians with Disabilities will showcase a diverse lineup of artists, highlighting the rich tapestry of musical expression within the disability community.

Play My Way brings together bands formed within disability services and independent artists from across Wellington. The event offers a rare platform for musicians with disabilities to perform, connect, and be celebrated. It showcases talent and resilience and aims at breaking down barriers to highlight the creativity often unseen on stage or screen.

Date: Sunday 29 June

Time: 2pm -5pm

Location: Newtown Community Centre, Colombo Street &, Rintoul Street, Newtown, Wellington 6021

Entry is free, and the venue is fully accessible. Snacks will be available, making it a welcoming and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

Join us in celebrating the incredible talent and stories of musicians with disabilities at

Play My Way. Together, let's create a more inclusive and vibrant musical community.

For more information about the event or to arrange interviews with the organiser or performers, please contact Sophie Sabri at sophie@evaro.nz or 021 209 9033.

Link to the event:

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2025/play-my-way-celebrating-musicians-with-disabilities/wellington

https://www.facebook.com/share/16qUT8Ha2Y/

About Musicwell Therapy and Evaro

This event is organised by Sophie Sabri (Musicwell Therapy), a Registered Music Therapist working with

Evaro which is the NZ oldest organisation supporting adults with intellectual disabilities. They are both dedicated to promoting inclusivity and accessibility in the arts. Through events like this, they strive to provide opportunities for artists

with disabilities to showcase their work and engage with audiences, fostering a more diverse and equitable cultural landscape.

For more information about Musicwell Therapy and Evaro and their initiatives, please visit

https://www.musicwelltherapy.com/

https://www.evaro.nz/

