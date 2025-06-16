Bayern Muinich Prove Too Powerful For Auckland City FC At The FIFA Club World Cup

It was billed as a David vs Goliath clash, but there was no fairytale result for Auckland City FC as German champions Bayern Munich powered to a 10-0 victory in their opening Group C match at the FIFA Club World Cup in Cincinnati.

Despite a stunning early fingertip save by goalkeeper Conor Tracey to deny Kingsley Coman in the 5th minute, the floodgates soon opened. From the resulting corner, Coman found the net to open the scoring, setting the tone for what would be a dominant Bayern performance.

Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany showed full respect to the Oceania champions by fielding a star-studded starting XI. England captain Harry Kane led the line, with German legend Thomas Müller—playing in his final tournament for the club—partnering him in attack.

Auckland City, more accustomed to dictating play in domestic competitions, were forced into a defensive posture. Sitting deep and employing a low block, they tried to contain their illustrious opponents but were undone by relentless pressure.

A quickfire trio of goals midway through the first half put the result beyond doubt. Sacha Boey netted in the 18th minute, followed swiftly by Michael Olise (20’) and Coman again (21’) as Bayern raced to a 4-0 lead.

Despite the scoreline, Auckland City managed to maintain their structure until the closing moments of the half, when Müller volleyed home in the 45th minute and Olise added a stunning curling strike in stoppage time to make it 6-0 at the break.

Auckland began the second half with greater resilience and held firm for over 20 minutes. Harry Kane was substituted without scoring, with Adam Mitchell and his defensive unit doing well to limit the Englishman’s impact.

Substitute Jamal Musiala eventually broke through in the 68th minute with a fierce strike, then converted from the penalty spot five minutes later before a mistake from Tracey allowed Musiala to fire home for his hat-trick six minutes from full-time. There was still time for Muller to tap home for his second of the game and 250th of his career in the 90th minute as the German powerhouse side hit double figures.

Auckland City had brief moments of promise—Dylan Manickum stood out with a couple of energetic runs, one of which led to a chance for David Yoo, who failed to capitalise. Angus Kilkolly forced Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer into a save in the 80th minute, registering Auckland’s first shot on target.

The stats tell the story with Bayern registering 33 shots to Auckland’s two during the game.

Auckland City FC now turn their attention to their next challenge: a meeting with Portuguese giants Benfica in Orlando on Saturday morning NZT.

FC BAYERN MUNICH 10 (Kingsley KOMAN 6’ 21’ Sacha BOEY 18’ Michael OLISE 20’ 45+2 Thomas Muller 45’ 90’,Jamal MUSIALA 68’ 73’ 84’)

AUCKLAND CITY FC 0

HT 6-0

