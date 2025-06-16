Super Sooty Second At Luhmuhlen 5

Eventer Samantha Lissington has bagged her best result ever, placing second in the prestigious CCI5* at Luhmuhlen in Germany overnight.

Aboard the 14-year-old New Zealand-bred Ricker Ridge Sooty GNZ, who she co-owns with Pip McCarroll and husband Brayden Lissington, she held her nerve to finish, just .5 of a penalty point behind winner Ros Canter (GBR) and Izilot DHI.

Overnight leader Laura Collett (GBR) and London 52 had a very expensive rail to drop to third on 29.4.

Earlier Samantha scored 28.9 in the dressage where many struggled to get good marks and sat in fourth place heading into the cross country where she blitzed it, adding just 0.4 time penalties to her tallies. She was clear and inside time in the showjumping overnight to finish on 29.3 for third.

Samantha Lissington rides Ricker Ridge Sooty GNZ to second in the CCI5 at Luhmuhlen CCI5* in Germany (Photo/Libby Law Photography)

“What a week,” said Samantha who has had Sooty for nearly a decade. “I am absolutely thrilled to bring home a result we are all so proud of.”

CCI5* is the highest ranked in eventing and there are just seven across the globe.

“There have been so many people involved in our journey along the way and I feel this result represents 15 years of hard work getting to this point.”

But she says she feels they are just getting started. Earlier this month Samantha notched a world first taking the trifecta in a CCI4*-S event in France.

“Whilst you can barely dream of a result like this, being here feels right – like we’ve earnt this. I know how much my team and I have put in and this result is the beginning of that work starting to show.”

She and Pip McCarroll bought Sooty as a five-year-old. “I am so proud to be able to show he is the horse we always hoped he would be.”

Samantha has previously completed just four CCI5* events with a seventh at Luhmuhlen back in 2021 aboard Ricker Ridge Rui her best effort. This was Sooty’s second 5* start, his earlier being at Pau in France in 2023 for 12th place.

Her goal is to make the New Zealand team for the 2026 World Championships.

“I have to say after the past six weeks, they do feel a lot closer,” she says. “We have such depth of horsepower and they’re all performing out of their skin at the moment. We’ve invested a huge amount of time into building our team and now we’re sitting here with four horses already meeting the qualification criteria.

“The second half of the year is going to be so much fun.”

Jonelle Price and Senor Crocodillo were the only other Kiwis still in the 46-strong CCI5* field, finishing in 13th on 50.5. Jesse Campbell and Cooley Lafitte retired during the cross country.

In the CCI4*-S Clarke Johnstone and Rocket Man placed fourth on 36.5 penalty points.

“I am very happy with Rocket Man,” said Clarke. “It was a lovely clear round (in the showjumping) to finish a successful and educational event for him. I am hoping he is a future star.”

Abbey Thompson and Cadbury KSNZ finished 14th on 48.6. The 43-strong class was won by Julia Krajewski (GER) aboard Uelzener’s Nickel on 27.7 penalty points with Emma Brussau (GER) on Dark Desire GS second with 34.5 and Andrew Cooper (AUS) on Sharvalley Thunder third on 36.1.

WHAT: Longines Luhmuhlen Horse Trials CCI5*-L

WHEN: June 12-15, 2025

WHERE: Salzhausen, Germany

