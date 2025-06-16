Lenny Kravitz Announces New Zealand

Today, 4-time GRAMMY® Award-winning writer, producer, multi-instrumentalist and all around multi-hyphenate icon, Lenny Kravitz announces his first ever tour to Aotearoa New Zealand as part of his globally praised Blue Electric Light Tour presented by TEG Live.

(Photo/Supplied)

On Saturday 15 November, Kravitz and his band will make their highly anticipated debut in New Zealand for one night only at Spark Arena.

Tickets for the Aotearoa leg of the Blue Electric Light Tour 2025 will be available on pre-sale via the Artist on Tuesday 17 June, 9am – Thursday 19 June, 9am (local time) and TEG Live and Ticketmaster on Thursday 19 June, 10am – Friday 20 June at 9am (local time).

General public tickets will be available on Friday, 20 June at 10am (local time) from www.ticketmaster.co.nz

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lenny Kravitz and his band to New Zealand for the first time! This dynamic live show is not to be missed. Lenny will perform all the hits, along with fan favourites from Blue Electric Light. The energy, vocal power, and stage presence of Kravitz and his exhilarating band are truly outstanding.” TEG LIVE

The Blue Electric Light Tour 2025 continues what Billboard calls the “Lennaissance,” a period of worldwide success for Kravitz, who released his critically-acclaimed 12th studio album Blue Electric Light last year. The Associated Press described the project as “glorious… the rocker’s best stuff in years,” while NPR called it a “kaleidoscope of soaring rock, psychedelic funk, gentle soul and more.” Also, Kravitz was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Music Icon Award” at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, the “Best Rock Award” at the 2024 Video Music Awards and the CFDA’s “Fashion Icon Award.” Kravitz recently took Europe by storm on his Blue Electric Light Tour.

About Lenny Kravitz

Regarded as one of the preeminent rock musicians of our time, Lenny Kravitz has transcended genre, style, race, and class over the course of a three decade-plus musical career. Revelling in the soul, rock, and funk influences of the sixties and seventies, the writer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist has won four GRAMMY® Awards.

In 2023, Kravitz debuted the anthemic “Road To Freedom,” a song he wrote, performed, and produced specifically for the much-buzzed-about Netflix film, Rustin. The track, which can be heard HERE, plays over the film’s end title credits. In conjunction with the release of the song, Kravitz secured a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Original Song - Motion Picture”, a Critics Choice Award nomination for “Best Song,” and the Guild of Music Supervisors Award nomination for “Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film” for the soul-stirring anthem.

In addition to his twelve albums, which have sold 40 million worldwide, his creative firm Kravitz Design Inc. touts an impressive portfolio of noteworthy ventures, including hotel properties, condominium projects, private residences, and high-end legendary brands like Rolex, Leica and Dom Perignon. In 2022, he launched his own ultra-premium spirits brand, Nocheluna Sotol—a distillate from Chihuahua, Mexico derived from the sotol plant. Kravitz is the author of Flash, a book which showcases unique rock photography. His recent memoir, Let Love Rule, also landed him on The New York Times’ Best Sellers List. Kravitz currently serves as the brand ambassador and global face for YSL Beauty’s Y cologne and is the global ambassador for luxury watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre. This multidimensional artist has also segued into film, appearing as Cinna in the box-office hits, The Hunger Games and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, as well as in the critically acclaimed films Precious and The Butler.

