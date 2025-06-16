Hit Show Mana Moana Returns To Wellington With Signature Choir And NZSO

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and Signature Choir are excited to bring back Mana Moana — a spectacular fusion of symphony and songs of the Pacific — to Wellington in July.

Mana Moana celebrates two worlds of music, with the 50-strong Signature Choir joining the NZSO for two unforgettable performances at the Michael Fowler Centre on 24 and 25 July. The NZSO will again be led by acclaimed conductor Brent Stewart, and each performance hosted by talented actor and comedian Tofiga Fepulea’i of Laughing Samoans fame.

Following 2022’s sensational debut in Wellington and a hit performance with the NZSO in Auckland in 2023, Mana Moana has reached new heights this year, including a second show at Auckland’s Spark Arena in May. This weekend Mana Moana makes its international debut with Signature Choir joined by the Sydney Symphony Orchestra for two sold-out performances at Sydney Opera House.

Wellington audiences will again experience an energetic, unique, and emotional celebration, bringing traditional and contemporary songs from Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau.

“Mana Moana re-imagines Pasifika music by fusing the power of choral harmony, with a lush and grand orchestra, making it a truly magical experience,” says Signature Choir Music Director Helen Tupai.

"Singing our songs in a unique, but still familiar fashion is so surreal and fun, so we are excited for our communities see Mana Moana in person. Partnering with a world-class orchestra to sing songs that are prominent and significant to our Pasifika communities provides a huge sense of pride, so much so that it's hard to not get emotional when performing."

The exciting music selection for Mana Moana 2025 blends beloved favourites from the previous shows with fresh new arrangements, offering an even richer experience for audiences. Expect a stunning mix of traditional and contemporary songs, including the Samoan classic Manu o le Vaveao, Nepituno—written by Queen Salote Tupou III to commemorate the 1953 Royal Tour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Tonga—an exhilarating medley featuring some of the most iconic Fijian songs, and much more.

In 2022 a collaborative journey between the NZSO and Wellington-based Signature Choir to celebrate and promote the languages and stories of Pasifika. Their aim was to create high-quality audio recordings and videos of Pasifika songs in partnership with RNZ.

This was then followed by a live performance at the Michael Fowler Centre where audience-recorded videos from the show have accumulated in over 1 million views on social media, highlighting the massive impact Mana Moana had and resulted in an incredible musical experience in 2023 and 2025 at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

Tickets to Mana Moana in Wellington are on sale now at $45 via nzso.co.nz or ticketmaster.co.nz

Mana Moana

BRENT STEWART Conductor

TOFIGA FEPULEA’I Presenter

SIGNATURE CHOIR directed by Fepulea’I Helen Tupai & Jadrah Tupai

TE WHANGANUI-A-TARA WELLINGTON | Michael Fowler Centre | Thursday, 24 July and Friday 25 July| 7.30pm

