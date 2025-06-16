From Seussical To Self-Belief – Celebrating 20 Years Of Kids Shining Onstage

On 27 June, 250 of Tāmaki Makaurau’s young performers – from first-timers to seasoned stars – will take to the stage for opening night of the LITTLE UMBRELLA production of Seussical.

When the curtain goes up it will mark 20 years of National Youth Theatre (NYT) – a moment not just of celebration, but of reconnection.

“In a world dominated by screens these young performers are stepping out of the digital world and into the spotlight, reminding us of the power of real-life connection, creativity, and shared experiences that screens cannot replicate,” says James Doy MNZM, NYT Chief Executive.

“For the audience it’s a chance to witness the energy, courage, and creativity of our wonderful young performers.”

Seussical invites audiences to see all your Seussian tales wrapped up into an amazing musical for the whole family - a crazy blend of Horton Hears A Who and The Cat in the Hat, with shout outs to just about every other Seuss book imaginable.

These beloved characters and stories weave together in a whimsical and wacky musical extravaganza, played out against an uplifting score from Tony winners Stephen Flaherty & Lynn Ahrens, highlighting the show's universal messages of love and acceptance - reminding us all that "a person's a person, no matter how small."

Seussical is the third show with NYT for 19 year old Jackson Terry, who is playing Horton the Elephant.

“Horton is shy but very caring and compassionate fellow and he cares a lot more about other people’s misfortunes than his own and sometimes it gets him in trouble,” Jackson says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Originally from Whangārei, he says theatre helped him find his place in the world.

“Growing up it is hard to know where you fit in in society, I played sports growing up but I never really found my thing, my people. For me musical theatre is a really nice way to find where you fit in.”

Playing the iconic Cat in the Hat is 16 year old Jordan Ria D’Mello, in what will be her 18th show with NYC

“The Cat in the Hat brings a lot of mischief and causes a lot of trouble in the show,” Jordan says.

She’s confident and vibrant in her role, but this wasn’t always the case.

“I was four years old and watching the shows and I would be mesmerised, so I started as soon as I could. When I first started I was very shy and I found it very scary, but it helped me build my confidence and break out of my shell.”

For more than two decades, National Youth Theatre, a registered charity, has helped over 10,000 rangatahi and tāmariki across Aotearoa discover their voice through musical theatre - building confidence, resilience, and lifelong skills that stretch far beyond the stage.

“We’re incredibly proud of what this team achieves,” says James Doy. “Watching our young performers grow in confidence, take on bigger roles, and eventually step into leadership positions behind the scenes is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do.”

NYT’s all-access programme welcomes everyone, with no auditions required and over 200 cast members vying for lead roles. With backing from LITTLE UMBRELLA and Auckland Live, the production also supports youth employment in backstage and technical roles, reinforcing the theatre’s deep roots in the community.

The cast are urging people to buy tickets and support this one-of-a-kind celebration – which perfect for families and schools.

“Come along and reconnect with the magic of live performance,” Jordan says.

“All the practice and rehearsing we have done, we bring our all. The moment you step on stage you can feel the audience's energy, you want to give your best.”

Performance: Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland

· Friday, 27 June, 7:00 PM

· Saturday, 28 June, 1:30 PM & 7:00 PM

· Sunday, 29 June, 1:30 PM

· Tickets: $35.00 –$65.00 (plus fees), Ticketmaster https://www.ticketmaster.co.nz/artist/1881036

© Scoop Media

