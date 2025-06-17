Ocean Alley Return To Aotearoa This Summer Playing Auckland's Spark Arena

Globally renowned Australian rockers Ocean Alley are stoked to announce their return to Aotearoa for one almighty headline show this summer, hitting Auckland’s Spark Arena on Friday 27 February 2026, in celebration of their highly anticipated fifth studio album, Love Balloon, out Friday 19 September.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday 24 June at 12pm NZST via Ticketmaster.

This marks Ocean Alley’s first New Zealand headline show since 2023, and the first chance for Kiwi fans to catch the beloved six-piece live on local soil as they unveil their boldest, most ambitious album yet.

Slated for global release on September 19, Love Balloon sees the band embracing a fresh sonic direction – joyful, playful and full of heart. Led by the recently released title track which offers a blissful glimpse into the band’s creative direction on the upcoming album. Anchored by an irresistible groove and a shimmering Nile Rodgers-inspired guitar riff, the track threads an unexpected touch of disco flair along its pulsating bassline, marking playful new territory for Ocean Alley. It feels effortlessly spontaneous, echoing the carefree energy of previous singles “Tangerine” and “Left Of The Dealer”. Produced by legendary producer Nick DiDia (Bruce Springsteen, Powderfinger, Rage Against The Machine), the band embraced a stripped-back, more emotionally resonant approach across the 10 tracks of Love Balloon, taking listeners on a journey through life and love in all its complexity, underscored by moments of light, vulnerability and connection.

Joining Ocean Alley at Spark Arena are Byron Bay legends Skegss, delivering their sun-drenched, beer-soaked garage punk mayhem, and rising Sydney soul prince DON WEST, whose velvet vocals and undeniable swagger channel the golden era of Motown with a fresh, modern twist. Together, they complete a stacked lineup that’s set to be the highlight of the summer tour calendar.

With over 1 billion streams to their name, twelve Gold or Platinum singles in New Zealand alone, and a reputation for magnetic live shows, Ocean Alley are one of Australia’s most influential and successful musical exports. Their Spark Arena return comes hot on the heels of a massive international run throughout 2025, including festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Sziget and Austin City Limits, alongside shows at LA’s Hollywood Palladium and Brooklyn Paramount in New York. The group will make their first trip to Latin America with shows in Mexico, Brasil and Chile, before taking on their largest headline show to date, anywhere in the world - at London’s iconic 10,000 capacity Alexandra Palace in September.

This show marks a bold new chapter for Ocean Alley - a chance to see a band at the height of their powers, bringing their most vibrant and confident work to the biggest stages of their career.

OCEAN ALLEY - AUCKLAND 2026

Presented by Eccles Entertainmnet, The Edge & Mai FM

With special guests Skegss & DON WEST

Tickets on sale Tuesday 24 June 12pm NZST

Fri 27 Feb

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

