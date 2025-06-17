Come In From The Cold: Winter School Holidays At Stardome
28 JUNE – 13 JULY | DAILY DINOSAURS, MATARIKI MAGIC & FAMILY SCI-FI FUN
This Takurua (Winter), Stardome Observatory & Planetarium is the go-to destination for out-of-this-world fun! From 28 June to 13 July, families are invited to come in from the cold and blast off into a season of spacey school holiday adventures — all inside the warmth of Stardome’s iconic 360-degree indoor dome planetarium.
With daily dinosaur screenings, magical Matariki shows, and a line-up of classic sci-fi films the whole whānau will love, Stardome’s holiday programme promises to spark curiosity, imagination and intergalactic fun — rain or shine.
DAILY DINOSAURS
Get ready to stomp through time with T.REX and Dinosaurs of Antarctica — two thrilling shows roaring onto the dome this school holidays. At least one dinosaur show screens daily, offering a prehistoric journey for dino-enthusiasts of all ages. Check the website for daily screening times.
MAGICAL MATARIKI
Celebrate the Māori New Year under the stars. Stardome’s Matariki shows continue through the holidays with extra afternoon sessions added. Learn the stories of the Matariki star cluster, reflect on the year that’s been, and look ahead to the future — together. Visit the website for full Matariki schedule.
STARDOME FAVOURITES
Stardome’s best-loved
planetarium films will continue to screen over the holidays.
Perfect for curious young minds, these films are fun,
educational, and full of cosmic
wonder.
Includes: Perfect Little Planet, 3-2-1 Liftoff!, Looking Up, We Are Guardians, Our Sky Tonight, The Great Solar System Adventure. See website for session times and dates.
FAMILY-FRIENDLY SCI-FI MOVIES
Sit back, relax, and enjoy cult
classics and cosmic capers on the big dome screen —
perfect for older kids and nostalgic grown-ups
alike.
All screenings at 4PM
- Mon 30 June – E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
- Wed 2 July – Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)
- Fri 4 July – Megamind (2010)
- Mon 7 July – The Iron Giant (1999)
- Tue 8 July – Small Soldiers (1998)
- Fri 11 July – Spy Kids (2001)
TICKETING & INFO
- School Holiday Shows: $12 flat rate (including Saturdays)
- Sunday Saver: $12 adult, $10 child
- Annual Pass Holders: Free entry to all school holiday shows
- Children 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Bookings are highly recommended as shows often sell out. All sessions are subject to availability.
Visit www.stardome.org.nz for full schedule and bookings.