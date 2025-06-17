Come In From The Cold: Winter School Holidays At Stardome

28 JUNE – 13 JULY | DAILY DINOSAURS, MATARIKI MAGIC & FAMILY SCI-FI FUN

This Takurua (Winter), Stardome Observatory & Planetarium is the go-to destination for out-of-this-world fun! From 28 June to 13 July, families are invited to come in from the cold and blast off into a season of spacey school holiday adventures — all inside the warmth of Stardome’s iconic 360-degree indoor dome planetarium.

With daily dinosaur screenings, magical Matariki shows, and a line-up of classic sci-fi films the whole whānau will love, Stardome’s holiday programme promises to spark curiosity, imagination and intergalactic fun — rain or shine.

DAILY DINOSAURS

Get ready to stomp through time with T.REX and Dinosaurs of Antarctica — two thrilling shows roaring onto the dome this school holidays. At least one dinosaur show screens daily, offering a prehistoric journey for dino-enthusiasts of all ages. Check the website for daily screening times.

MAGICAL MATARIKI

Celebrate the Māori New Year under the stars. Stardome’s Matariki shows continue through the holidays with extra afternoon sessions added. Learn the stories of the Matariki star cluster, reflect on the year that’s been, and look ahead to the future — together. Visit the website for full Matariki schedule.

STARDOME FAVOURITES

Stardome’s best-loved planetarium films will continue to screen over the holidays. Perfect for curious young minds, these films are fun, educational, and full of cosmic wonder.

Includes: Perfect Little Planet, 3-2-1 Liftoff!, Looking Up, We Are Guardians, Our Sky Tonight, The Great Solar System Adventure. See website for session times and dates.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY SCI-FI MOVIES

Sit back, relax, and enjoy cult classics and cosmic capers on the big dome screen — perfect for older kids and nostalgic grown-ups alike.

All screenings at 4PM

Mon 30 June – E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

– (1982) Wed 2 July – Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

– (2005) Fri 4 July – Megamind (2010)

– (2010) Mon 7 July – The Iron Giant (1999)

– (1999) Tue 8 July – Small Soldiers (1998)

– (1998) Fri 11 July – Spy Kids (2001)

TICKETING & INFO

School Holiday Shows: $12 flat rate (including Saturdays)

Sunday Saver: $12 adult, $10 child

Annual Pass Holders: Free entry to all school holiday shows

Children 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Bookings are highly recommended as shows often sell out. All sessions are subject to availability.

Visit www.stardome.org.nz for full schedule and bookings.

