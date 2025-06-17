Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Abbie Chatfield Brings The Trauma Dump Tour To New Zealand

Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 10:51 am
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Photo/Supplied.

After a sold-out national tour in 2023, media personality, entrepreneur and beloved over-sharer Abbie Chatfield is taking her brutally honest and wildly funny live show The Trauma Dump Tour to New Zealand for the very first time this September.

THE TRAUMA DUMP TOUR – NEW ZEALAND 2025

Wednesday 10 SeptemberChristchurch – James Hay Theatre

Friday 12 SeptemberWellington – Opera HousE

Saturday 13 SeptemberAuckland – Bruce Mason Centre

TICKETS ON SALE – BOOK AT BOHMPRESENTS.COM

Audiences can expect Abbie at full tilt — riffing on mental health, sex, relationships, fame, and life online — in a show packed with razor-sharp insight and deeply relatable chaos.

Following her smash-hit 2023 tour, The West Australian called it “unforgettable,” praising Abbie’s “vulnerability and hilarious insight.” Whether you’re a podcast loyalist or have followed her since The Bachelor, this is your chance to see her uncensored, unfiltered and completely herself — live on stage.

This is an all-ages show, recommended 14+.

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.co.nz

