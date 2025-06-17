John Butler Announces Two NZ Dates

New Studio Album ‘PRISM’ – Released September 5 on Jarrah Records

Chart-topping alternative singer-songwriter John Butler today announces his long-awaited return to New Zealand – his first band shows in nearly a decade – performing two intimate club shows at Meow Nui, Wellington and Powerstation, Auckland in September.

John reunites on PRISM tour with his first ever touring drummer, NZ legend Michael Barker.

The concerts coincide with the release of his deeply personal new studio album ‘PRISM’ on 5 September.

Butler said, “I am really looking forward to returning to New Zealand with the band for the Prism album launch. Loving playing with Ian Peres, Michael Boase and reuniting with Michael Barker on the drums. We’ve been having such a great time bringing these new songs to life on stage and the older songs are sounding BETTER THAN ever. Sorry couldn’t help myself!”

Significantly, ‘PRISM’ marks a formal departure from the John Butler Trio moniker. It’s an album that is contemplative and explosive, joyous and free, funk-filled, cinematic and unapologetic, with singles ‘Trippin On You’ and ‘So Sorry’ already released.

‘PRISM’ is Season Three of Butler’s Four Season roll-out – following Season One’s album of meditations (‘Running River’) and Season Two’s fully instrumental album (‘Still Searching’).

Butler, who featured in the 2024 Symphony at the Auckland Domain, is widely celebrated for his epic guitar instrumentals and pedal board wizardry. The New Zealand dates follow an extensive two-month North American summer tour, with Dispatch, Donavon Frankenreiter, G. Love & Special Sauce and Illiterate Light, including shows in Nashville, Red Rocks, NYC’s Rooftop at Pier 17, Ravinia and more.



Wed 24 September Meow Nui, Wellington

Thurs 25 September Powerstation, Auckland

Tickets are on sale this Friday 20 June from johnbutlertrio.com

