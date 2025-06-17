Critically Acclaimed One Man Show Offers Intimate, Personal Look At Gender Transition

Globally political leaders are increasingly using the trans community as a scapegoat and treating us like a hot button issue. Families are divided, friendships strained, and communities polarised. In the midst of heated debates and social media arguments, the tenderness of our individual human stories is being lost.

Feature-length documentary huMan Lessons has been chronicling Adam Rohe’s transition for nearly a decade. Now, Adam (he/they) takes control of the narrative in Man Lessons: The Live Show, combining intimate footage with live storytelling for a wild, earnest, behind-the-scenes look at identity, friendship, and the ways they transform us all.

Man Lessons has previously played three seasons, including a sold-out run during Auckland Pride's 2023 season at Basement Theatre. This Matariki, the show has been completely re-crafted into something portable enough to be performed anywhere meaningful conversation is needed.

Matariki marks the darkest time of the year – a moment to look to the rising Matariki constellation and use it to navigate through the night. "We are living through a time of monumental social change," says Adam. "Let's make a space to listen to ourselves, to hear each other’s stories, and learn to find our way forward by following our shared humanity."

This coming-of-age story explores what it means to change and to find your place in the world. Offering no easy answers, it instead invites audiences into the messy, beautiful reality of human transformation. It's for anyone who has ever struggled with change or wondered how to be more truthful about who they are, what they need, and where they want to go.

"As honest and sincere a life story as I've ever seen staged" - Rat World Magazine "A deeply moving experience that caught me off guard in its moments of existential dread and uplift." - Nathan Joe, Auckland Pride Creative Director

About Basement Theatre

Described by Metro Magazine as ‘the beating heart of Auckland Theatre’ and ‘a clear industry leader’, Basement Theatre is a home to professional and budding theatre artists, comedians, dancers and musicians alike. Renowned for its ability to push the boundaries of artistic expression, Basement Theatre is Auckland’s culture-defining powerhouse.

Basement Theatre is a place where urgent and adventurous live performance made by independent artists is incubated and supported, and aims to inspire and challenge New Zealand audiences and arts organisations, and reflect our diverse identities and experiences. Every year, over 200 artists grace our stages, and 15 artists take part in our development programmes. In 2022, 91% of our content was new Aotearoa work and 56% were made by vital voice communities (Tangata Whenua, People of Colour, LGBTQIA+, immigrant communities and disabled people).

Basement Theatre is a Charitable Trust, and puts all profits back into the community through its extensive artist development programmes, and risk-free box office model. The organisation is committed to being a part of what makes the performing arts industry, and artists, in Auckland truly sustainable.

