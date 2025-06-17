New Zealand’s Best Loved UK Comedian Is Back With An All-New Show Touring This October And November

Following a hugely successful sold-out tour in 2023, award-winning UK comedian, musician and actor Bill Bailey is heading back to New Zealand this October and November with his brand-new show Vaudevillean – bringing his trademark wit, musical virtuosity, and wonderfully twisted sense of the absurd to 13 centres across the country.

Familiar to fans from his iconic roles in Never Mind the Buzzcocks, QI, In the Long Run (created by Idris Elba), and the award-winning Black Books, Bailey also hosted the debut season of New Zealand’s own hit panel show Patriot Brains. His creative range spans film, television, music, art and publishing – from voicing the animated feature Dragonkeeper, to writing the best-selling Bill Bailey’s Remarkable Guide to Happiness, and winning the hearts of millions as the 2020 champion of Strictly Come Dancing.

Bill’s global touring career has taken him across Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand with acclaimed shows including Part Troll, Tinselworm, Qualmpeddler, Limboland and Thoughtifier. In Channel 4’s Perfect Pub Walks, he embarks on countryside rambles with famous friends, journeying between historic pubs – proof that Bailey brings charm and humour to every setting.

Before streaming, before tv, before cinema, before even radio…

There was Vaudeville!

This was the prime time entertainment of its day…

A celebration of comedy, songs, and multifarious skills.

Tales of showbiz, tales of the city,

Tales of the strange, the unusual… all with the aim to amuse, amaze a broad audience.

Enthralling family fun, to divert and transport from the tribulations of daily life!

Bill Bailey returns with a show that celebrates this great tradition, as the versatile multi-instrumental, multi-lingual, purveyor of humour and musical prowess, who could lay claim to being perhaps the foremost practitioner of this great tradition, an entertainer, a performer, a modern Vaudevillian!

