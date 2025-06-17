Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Booth The Clown And Jak Darling | FOOL HOUSE - It’s Time To Go ALL IN With This Fundraiser Cabaret

Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 9:03 pm
Press Release: FOOL HOUSE

Two Billy T nominated genderfluid clowns unite in holy(ish) matrimony to showcase Pōnekes talents in a one off star-studded cabaret! The two are fundraising for their international debut with their upcoming season of Delightfool in the 2025 Melbourne Fringe Festival. With funding being scarce, time consuming and competitive the duo are looking to their community for support. Jak is simultaneously the most successful they’ve been in comedy yet the most financially insecure, trying to balance their work in hospitality and sustain a career in performing has been burning their candle at both ends, hence why they are beckoning their community for crowd-funding.

FOOL HOUSE is bringing together Pōnekes powerhouses in a celebration of community and camaraderie. With a jackpot of local stars performing comedy, drag, burlesque, circus, clown, music, sketch and more! This is a showcase of the creative capitals performing arts scene at its best. Witness the magic when our two star-crossed jesters call on their community for support. Lets send Pōnekes beloved fools over the ditch!

Featuring:
Selina Simone - Jerome Chandrahasen - Vicky Weeds - Ginge & Minge - Robin Yablind - Chen Wang - Lily Catastrophe

Booth the Clown and Jak Darling - FOOL HOUSE 

Wellington

Dates: Friday the 27th of June, 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Venue: The Fringe Bar, 26 Allen Street

Tickets: Starting at $20

Bookings: https://kiwiticket.co.nz/events/fool-house-27-06-2025

