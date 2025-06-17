Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Comedy And Calamity Collide In Mr & Mrs Macbeth Of Duart Valley Road At Toitoi This July

Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 9:14 pm
Press Release: Toitoi - Hawkes Bay Arts And Events Centre

Two of Aotearoa’s most beloved performers, Mark Hadlow and Lara Macgregor, bring their razor-sharp timing and explosive chemistry to the Toitoi Opera House stage this July / Supplied

Two of Aotearoa’s most beloved stage performers, Mark Hadlow and Lara Macgregor, bring their razor-sharp timing and explosive chemistry to the Toitoi Opera House stage this July in the hit theatrical comedy Mr & Mrs Macbeth of Duart Valley Road.

Running for two nights only—Wednesday 23 and Thursday 24 July—this modern, fast-paced two-hander promises a hilarious and heartfelt exploration of partnership, performance, and the chaos of live theatre. Written and directed by Gregory Cooper, the show takes audiences behind the scenes as married actors Tom and Jo Macbeth prepare to take the stage in a production of Macbeth. Jo is ready. Tom is not.

What follows is a rollercoaster of sharp dialogue, emotional landmines, theatrical mishaps, and one very unexpected celebrity audience member.

“Watching Mark and Lara together is electric,” says Glen Pickering, Presenter Services Manager at Toitoi. “They deliver a pitch-perfect mix of comedy and vulnerability that’s both relatable and wildly entertaining. This is New Zealand theatre at its best—sharp, funny, and brilliantly performed.”

Celebrated for his roles in MAMIL, The Hobbit, and King Kong, Hadlow joins acclaimed actor-director Lara Macgregor (Clickbait, One of Us Is Lying) in this crowd-pleasing theatrical farce that Theatreview calls “a sublime masterclass in farce, physical comedy, gnawing vulnerability and on-point poignancy... a must-see treat.”

Whether you're a Shakespeare lover—or someone who avoids the Bard entirely—Mr & Mrs Macbeth of Duart Valley Road is a hilarious take on life behind the curtain that promises to entertain from start to curtain call.

Tickets are available now from Toitoi’s website, or from the Hastings or Havelock North isites.

