COLD WAR Is Coming: South Auckland Hosts NJPW TAMASHII’s Inaugural Tag Team Championship Tournament

On Friday 4 July, the spotlight lands on Māngere as global wrestling powerhouse New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) presents COLD WAR, a one-night tournament under the NJPW TAMASHII banner to crown the first-ever NJPW TAMASHII Tag Team Champions.

Locally driven by the NJPW New Zealand Dojo (NZ Dojo) in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland, COLD WAR brings together elite talent from Japan, Germany, New Zealand, Australia, Samoa, Tonga, and throughout the local scene. Alongside the tournament, the card features strong style singles and six-man tag matches, all in front of a homegrown crowd at the Māngere Arts Centre.

This event continues a proud legacy: New Zealand has produced some of the industry’s most respected names, Steve Rickard, Peter Maivia, and The Bushwhackers, all of whom helped shape NZ’s place on the global wrestling map. Now, with COLD WAR, a new era begins: one that blends tradition with the future and brings that moment home to South Auckland.

Event Details:

Event: NJPW TAMASHII: COLD WAR

Venue: Māngere Arts Centre, Auckland

Date: Friday 4 July 2025

Time: 6:30 PM

Tickets: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2025/cold-war-is-coming/auckland/mangere/tickets

About the NZ Dojo and NJPW TAMASHII

The NJPW New Zealand Dojo (NZ Dojo), based in South Auckland, is the official training ground for New Japan Pro-Wrestling in the Southern Hemisphere. Founded by NJPW star Toks Fale, the Dojo trains wrestlers through a foundation of Japanese strong style, South Pacific identity, and discipline. It also runs LION’S DEN, a weekly live event that showcases emerging talent.

NJPW TAMASHII is the official Oceania brand of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, connecting athletes across New Zealand, Australia, and the South Pacific with one of the world’s most respected wrestling platforms.

