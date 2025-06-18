KŌKĀ Launches In Over 100 Cinemas Nationwide: A Cinematic Journey Under The Stars Of Matariki

Pictured: Lead Actress Hinetu Dell with Producer Libby Hakaraia / Supplied

As the celestial cluster of Matariki rises in the winter sky, heralding a time of reflection, renewal, and connection, a new film emerges to illuminate the essence of this sacred season. KŌKĀ, the debut feature by director Kath Akuhata-Brown, is more than just a film—it is a deeply woven tapestry of Māori storytelling, language, and cultural reclamation.

Launching this Matariki weekend, KŌKĀ will screen in over 100 cinemas across Aotearoa, supported by theatres eager to bring this uniquely Māori cinematic experience to local communities.

KŌKĀ is not just a film; it is a celebration of te ao Māori, a tribute to the resilience of indigenous storytelling, and a reminder that healing often begins with looking to the stars. Set against the breathtaking landscapes of Aotearoa, the story follows kuia Hamo (played by Hinetu Dell) and the troubled Jo (portrayed by Darneen Christian), two souls bound by fate and searching for healing, alongside Marcus (played by Te Kohe Tuhaka), whose presence adds depth and guidance to their journey. Their road trip, guided by the wisdom of Matariki, becomes a metaphor for reconciliation—both with their pasts and with each other.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

What makes KŌKĀ particularly poignant is its commitment to authenticity. It is the first feature film told entirely in the original Ngāti Porou dialect, a linguistic treasure carefully brought to life through collaboration with language and tikanga experts. This dedication to preserving te reo Māori aligns seamlessly with the themes of Matariki—a time when whānau gather to honour whakapapa and embrace the future.

Director Kath Akuhata-Brown shares, "With KŌKĀ, I wanted to create a story that honours our ancestors and our language while showing that healing is possible when we come together under the stars of Matariki. It’s a journey of connection—not just between two people, but between past, present, and future."

Lead actress Hinetu Dell reflects, "Playing kuia Hamo was deeply moving. Her strength and vulnerability mirror the spirit of Matariki—guiding light in the darkness. I hope audiences feel the mana of our language and culture shining through every scene."

Audiences are invited to see KŌKĀ at cinemas nationwide from this weekend. More than a film, KŌKĀ is a beacon of cultural pride—inviting all New Zealanders to reflect, reconnect, and embrace the wisdom of Matariki.

KŌKĀ was funded through the New Zealand Film Commission’s He Pounamu te reo Māori Feature Film Fund Initiative, which supports feature films in te reo Māori. It will be distributed by STUDIOCANAL in New Zealand and Australia.

#KokaTheMovie @kokafilmnz

© Scoop Media

