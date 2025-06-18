Tickets On Sale For Beervana 2025 As South Korean Brewers Join Line-Up

Beervana 2024 Highlight (Photo/Supplied)

South Korean brews are hitting the taps at Beervana 2025, bringing Wellington closer to its sister city Seoul and serving up flavours never before tasted by Kiwi beer lovers. Tickets to the country’s largest beer festival are on sale today, with the event returning to Sky Stadium from 22 to 23 August.

Three breweries from South Korea will travel to Wellington for Beervana, where they'll be joined by more than 60 brewers from across New Zealand, as well as from Australia and the Pacific, showcasing the depth and diversity of the Asia Pacific craft beer scene.

Beervana has a long tradition of welcoming international breweries - last year’s German contingent took the festival by storm. Festival Director Ryan McArthur says the global lineup connects Aotearoa to the international beer community, offers something new for brewers and punters alike, and reinforces New Zealand’s standing in the world of craft beer.

“Every time we’ve invited a brewer to Beervana, they’re genuinely excited to come to New Zealand’s largest and most unique celebration of beer. It’s a dream for me and the crowds,” he says.

South Korea’s craft beer scene has undergone significant growth since 2014, expanding from 54 breweries in 2014 to 182 in 2023.

“Beervana is all about the experiences you can’t get anywhere else - whether it’s your local brewery putting on something wild for the weekend, or trying a Korean craft beer that’s never been poured on New Zealand soil before. Some of the best friendships and collaborations in beer have started at Beervana, and every international brewery that comes wants to return the following year,” he says.

Last year, the German brewers made a big impression, collaborating with local brewers and even securing export deals to bring their beer into New Zealand.

“Beervana isn’t just a festival - it’s a launchpad. Welcoming international brewers opens the door for exports, collabs, and moments you just can’t recreate,” McArthur says. “You might be the first to try something mind-blowing,” says McArthur.

Alongside South Korean beer, festival-goers can expect Korean fried chicken, karaoke, and cultural performances. The South Korean Embassy has partnered with Beervana to help bring the breweries to Wellington.

This year’s festival also celebrates the long-awaited return of some of the most legendary breweries from Aotearoa’s home shores, as Emerson’s, Parrotdog, Sprig + Fern, Lakeman, Urbanaut and more are set to join the lineup for Beervana 2025.

Tickets are on sale from midday at Beervana.co.nz

About Beervana

Beervana is New Zealand’s ultimate celebration of good beer. This two-day festival at Wellington’s Sky Stadium is back for 2025, taking place 22-23 August 2025 with tickets on sale from 18 June 2025. Beervana exists to celebrate and promote the New Zealand good beer sector and encourage people to support the local brewing industry. It is a unique festival that focuses on beer, is inclusive, safe, and a whole lot of fun. Fans know to expect the unexpected at Beervana. Every year, Beervana draws beer lovers from across the country - and the globe - showing that even in challenging times, great beer still brings people together.

Beervana is brought to you by the Wellington Culinary Events Trust, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting our local hospitality and national brewing industries.

