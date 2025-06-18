Doors Open On The NZ Mountain Film & Book Festival This Friday

The 23rd annual NZ Mountain Film Book Festival Opens on Friday 20 June. (Photo/Supplied)

The countdown is on! This Friday, 20 June, the 23rd NZ Mountain Film & Book Festival kicks off in Wānaka, welcoming audiences to an exhilarating programme of award-winning films, world-class speakers, and remarkable adventures that will leave a lasting impact. The festival runs for five days in Wānaka (20–24 June) and two days in Queenstown (26–27 June), providing an opportunity to experience the best of outdoor storytelling on the big screen.

As well as enjoying great films, the festival is all about inspiring people to make their own adventures – big or small. For those who can’t make it to Wānaka or Queenstown, or who simply prefer to experience adventure in their own time and from the comfort of their own couch, the Online Festival runs from 1–31 July. Festival Director Whitney Oliver hopes audiences will embrace both experiences.

“There’s nothing quite like reconnecting with fellow adventure-lovers and sharing those edge-of-your-seat moments,” says Oliver. She continues: “The atmosphere throughout the festival just buzzes, and the stoke is infectious. But for those who can't travel or take part in Wānaka or Queenstown, the Online Festival is the perfect way to avoid the FOMO and fill your adventure cup.”

While the Online Festival features all 64 exceptional films, the 11 speakers will present exclusively at the in-person event, providing audiences with rare insights into their experiences.

This year’s speaker lineup is packed with bold voices and unforgettable stories. Headlining is legendary climber Beth Rodden (USA), whose pioneering ascents on El Capitan and remarkable survival of a hostage ordeal in Kyrgyzstan have cemented her place in climbing history. Her recent memoir, A Light Through the Cracks, has captivated audiences worldwide, and festivalgoers in Wānaka and Queenstown will have the opportunity to hear her speak in person.

Joining her are Kiwi adventurers Sam Smoothy and Nick Pascoe. Smoothy—freeride skiing legend turned ski mountaineer and filmmaker—will present his ambitious project XXIV, documenting his attempt to climb and ski all 24 of New Zealand’s 3000m peaks. Expect raw honesty, tough terrain, and plenty of backcountry grit. Pascoe will share stories from his 2023 mission traversing from Mt Aspiring to the Tasman Sea—bush bashing through dense terrain with skis, boots, and a packraft in tow, before navigating glaciers and wild alpine rivers.

Rodden will also speak at a special free session for local high school students—part of the NZMFF Charitable Trust’s long-standing effort to inspire the next generation of adventurers. This year, 180 students from Mt Aspiring College and 105 from Cromwell College, along with 20 local home schoolers will attend, with travel supported by the Trust. Families are also welcome at free one-hour film screenings in Wānaka and Lake Hāwea—an ideal introduction to the world of adventure storytelling.

The festival champions both adventure and environmental responsibility, encouraging attendees to support sustainability efforts. Audiences are urged to reduce waste, carpool, bike, or walk to venues, and bring a reusable cup for complimentary tea and coffee. Additionally, visitors can contribute to the “buy a tree” initiative at the festival café, supporting local reforestation efforts through Te Kākano Aotearoa Trust. Digital tickets are encouraged to minimise paper waste.

The NZ Mountain Film & Book Festival promises an inspiring and unforgettable experience, celebrating exploration, storytelling, and the spirit of adventure.

Further information: https://mountainfilm.nz

View the 2025 Festival Teaser Video: https://mountainfilm.nz/festival-video/

