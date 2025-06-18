Dina Renée Releases "Glow Up"

Photo credit: Reinhardt Kenneth (@reinhardtkenneth) / Supplied

Dina Renée kicks off the summer with her second single of the year, "Glow Up." "Glow Up" follows her acclaimed song, "Ready When I'm Gone." "Glow Up" is thematically similar to her previous record, but sonically different. "Glow Up" is a fierce, spunky Pop song that is captivating from start to finish.

"Glow Up" is an empowering post-breakup anthem that emphasizes self-worth and self-love. The bravado-laced track urges listeners to strut their stuff. "It is about finding your sparkle again - it captures the moment that you stop second guessing your worth, wipe your tears, and start glowing from the inside out." Dina Renée continues, "The song is a reminder that healing can be glamorous too."

The fun record has a catchy hook, and Dina Renée's sultry, euphonious vocals shine. Dina Renée teamed up with Brooke Tomlinson to pen "Glow Up." The bouncy production was produced by renowned producer AJ Arroyo. The rising songstress is heating up the summer and has a slew of hot tracks slated for release. Get your hot girl summer started with "Glow Up."

Dina Renée's Biography:

Dina Renée is a Pop singer-songwriter, performer, actress, influencer, and model that is redefining what it means to rise from heartbreak. With millions of streams and a sizable social media following, she's been featured in countless media outlets, such as L’Officiel, Swagger Magazine, and The Los Angeles Tribune. She has had acting roles on television shows, such as Glee and The Goldbergs. Dina Renée's music combines bold vocals with emotional storytelling, making her a standout voice in the Empowerment Pop scene. She regularly performs across Los Angeles, and her latest single, "Glow Up," will debut with a release party at Zero Lounge in Hollywood, California.

