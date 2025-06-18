Zoe Hobbs Takes Win In Finland

Zoe Hobbs Wins 100m at Paavo Nurmi Games, Turku, Finland. 17 June 2025.

Credit: Louie Hadfield / Athletics NZ / Supplied

New Zealand athletes delivered strong results overnight at the prestigious Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland. The Paavo Nurmi Games are a World Athletics Continental Tour Meeting, one step down from the Diamond League in prestige. Kiwi results were headlined by a sharp return to form for Oceania’s fastest woman, sprint star Zoe Hobbs. Hobbs clocked an impressive 11.07s to win the women’s 100m final after a strong 11.09s in her heat, signalling a timely boost in speed as the European season heats up. With less than 90 days until the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo kicks off, Hobbs is timing her run to the championships well.

In the pole vault, Imogen Ayris soared to a new outdoor personal best of 4.61m to claim second place on count back, with teammate Olivia McTaggart close behind in third with a clearance of 4.51m, rounding out another consistent showing for New Zealand’s pole vault squad.

Just one day after running a World Championships auto qualifier of 8:13.86 in Stockholm, George Beamish backed up with a gritty 8:17.77 for seventh in the men’s 3000m steeplechase. Beamish was using the double-header of races for an early season simulation of the World Athletics Championships competition schedule.

Find full results here: https://worldathletics.org/competition/calendar-results/results/7216765

Watch Zoe Hobbs interviewed by FloTrack here: https://www.instagram.com/p/DLAxFnNvmnW/

