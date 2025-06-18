Macpac To Supply Kit For NZ Paralympic Team At Milano Cortina 2026

Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) is delighted to unveil Macpac as the official apparel supplier of the NZ Paralympic Team for the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games (6-15 March 2026).

The iconic New Zealand-based brand, which specialises in technical outdoor apparel and equipment, will kit out the NZ Paralympic Team, including high tech insulation, outerwear and rainwear.

With the same design philosophy Macpac uses to equip explorers, mountaineers and adventurers, every item has been carefully selected to support the Para athletes’ needs as they aim to perform with pride for New Zealand at Milano Cortina 2026.

Equipping outdoor enthusiasts since 1973, Macpac was also the official apparel supplier for PNZ and the NZ Paralympic Team at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

PNZ CEO Greg Warnecke said: “We are thrilled to announce Macpac as our apparel partner for the NZ Paralympic Team at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games. Macpac is a hugely recognisable and highly respected New Zealand brand that strongly aligns with our value of excellence and demonstrates the same performance and resilience as our Para athletes do, in reaching the pinnacle of their sport.

“We are delighted to partner with Macpac for a second successive Paralympic Winter Games and our Paralympians and support staff at the Paralympic Winter Games will benefit from Macpac’s quality products, all with a strong connection to home.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Macpac Managing Director Cathy Seaholme said: “We’re incredibly proud to once again support Paralympics New Zealand and the NZ Paralympic Team. PNZ share our spirit of determination under pressure, grit in the face of adversity and an ability to adapt, persist and perform no matter the challenge, values which deeply resonate with Macpac. It’s a privilege to help them represent Aotearoa New Zealand on the world stage.”

Notes:

About the New Zealand Paralympic Team

NZ Paralympic Team strives to challenge perceptions towards disability, showcasing high performance athletes who prove anything is possible.

Since Tel Aviv 1968 Paralympic Games, 237 New Zealand Paralympians have been part of New Zealand Paralympic Teams competing at 27 Paralympic Games (15 summer and 12 winter) winning a staggering 245 medals (210 in summer and 35 in winter).

About Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ)

Paralympics New Zealand is the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) for New Zealand. We are a charity and our overall vision is ‘Transforming lives through Para sport’. As a member of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), we are part of a worldwide social change movement, which uses the power of sport to positively influence community perceptions of disabled people and to promote a more diverse and inclusive society.

To do this, we support and celebrate the achievements of Para athletes at international and national competitions all year round. Every two years, we lead New Zealand teams to the Paralympic Games. We also work in the local community to advocate for sport to become more accessible for disabled people and to support the creation of more systems and programmes to enable participation in Para sport.

Our funding comes from a mix of public donations, fundraisers, philanthropic partners, commercial partners, plus government and community grants, which together make our Para sport, community and advocacy programmes possible.

© Scoop Media

