NO CIGAR Announce Nationwide Tour This Nov In Support Of Their Forthcoming Third Album 'Under The Surface' Out July 30

NO CIGAR (Photo Credit: Tim Cotton / Supplied)

Breakout Aotearoa five-piece NO CIGAR have announced a three-date tour across New Zealand this November, in celebration of their highly anticipated third studio album Under The Surface, due for release Friday 30 July.

Renowned for their genre-blurring sound and magnetic live presence, NO CIGAR will bring their semi-rock energy to Meow Nui in Wellington on Friday 7 November, Ngaio Marsh Theatre in Christchurch on Saturday 8 November, and Auckland’s Powerstation on Friday 14 November.

Since forming in 2019, NO CIGAR have built a fiercely loyal fan base across Aotearoa and beyond, carving out a unique niche that blends elements of indie, surf, and alternative rock. Their upcoming album Under the Surface is crafted for the stage — shaped by the band’s dynamic chemistry and a deep connection with their audience.

The tour follows a successful run through Europe and the UK in May and June 2025, including a debut at the iconic Great Escape Festival in Brighton and over 1,500 tickets sold across headline shows, cementing their growing global reputation

.

NO CIGAR’s 2023 sophomore album The Great Escape spent more than 74 consecutive weeks on the NZ Top 20 Albums Chart and featured the breakout hit “Concubine,” voted the 10th best rock song of 2024 by listeners of The Rock FM. Their past tours across NZ, Australia and the UK have consistently sold out, driven by a word-of-mouth buzz and a reputation for electric, unforgettable performances. These shows are their biggest shows on home soil to date and not to be missed!

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Tickets for all shows go on sale Monday 23 June 12pm NZST from nocigar.co.nz

NO CIGAR

With special guest to be announced

New Zealand Nov ‘25

Tickets on sale Monday 23 June 12pm

Fri 7 Nov

Meow Nui | Wellington

ticketek.co.nz

Sat 8 Nov

Ngaio Marsh Theatre | Christchurch

ticketmaster.co.nz

Fri 14 Nov

Powerstation | Auckland

ticketmaster.co.nz

© Scoop Media

