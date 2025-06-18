Delivering Uninterrupted Hockey To The Bay

Tauranga Hockey Whanga Turf. (Photo/Supplied)

Developing a first-class facility and home for hockey in the Bay of Plenty, Tauranga Hockey Association’s recent turf upgrade ensures the sport in our region can continue to grow. The Whanga Turf renewal and lighting project was a partnership between Tauranga Hockey (THA), TECT Community Trust and Tauranga City Council and was completed in April this year.

The turf upgrade included new inline channels, a thicker shock pad and new surface and installation was led by the expert who installed the turfs at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Drainage had been an issue for the old turf, with significant rain events often resulting in games being cancelled. The new inline channels ensure the turf drains well and the thicker shock pad has been noticeably more comfortable for players. The high performance wet-dry surface holds the water better and requires considerably less watering.

New LED lights were also installed that increase safety and visibility when playing as well as being significantly more energy efficient. The new lighting resembles natural daylight, making it easier to observe movements which in turn significantly enhances gameplay.

The project took around ten weeks to complete, in time for the busy winter season. The old surface was carefully removed donated to schools, local sports clubs and community groups who have been able to repurpose it.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

With over 3,000 members registered to THA, the three turfs at the Tauranga Hockey Centre are busy seven days a week with games and trainings and pogrammes. In addition to this, they are used by other sporting groups for training and community programmes and as key venue for AIMS Games each September.

THA also run a junior haupoi (hockey) programme throughout the wider Western Bay, designed to remove the barriers of time and travel and increase the skill and confidence of future players. With hubs from Omokoroa through to Pongakawa, the programme ensures an accessible pathway into hockey and helps to ease the demand on the Mount Maunganui turfs.

Tauranga Hockey Association General Manager Megan Cleverley says that fit for purpose facilities are crucial in being able to deliver hākinakina (sport) at all levels.

“Funding support from TECT ensures our infrastructure is at a level where we can simply focus on developing hockey in our community. The Whanga Turf upgrade means we can provide uninterrupted hockey, no matter the weather, at an international level and meet the demand for playing space.”

“Tauranga Hockey Centre is a place of connection and a real hub in our community. Seeing players and whanau connect through sport is what it is all about and we are proud to be able to offer quality facilities to our growing city.”

TECT Trustee Peter Blackwell says that the grant of $370,453 supports quality hockey experiences for all abilities, from primary aged players right through to those at masters level.

“To meet the changing need of sport and the growing population here in the Western Bay, investment into local facilities is essential. Ensuring our sporting organisations can meet demand and build participation enables thriving, active communities and TECT are committed to supporting this.”

For more information visit www.tgahockey.co.nz and follow them at www.facebook.com/TaurangaHockey

© Scoop Media

