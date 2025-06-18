Sprinter Calls For Volunteers To Help At Special Olympics

Tiaan Whelpton is a record-breaking professional sprinter and an ambassador for the upcoming Special Olympics New Zealand National Summer Games. (Photo/Supplied)

Tiaan Whelpton, who graduated from Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC) in 2022 with a Bachelor of Science, is now a record-breaking professional sprinter and an ambassador for the upcoming Special Olympics New Zealand 2025 National Summer Games.

The 25-year-old, who earlier this year broke the record for the fastest 100m time clocked by a Kiwi runner on a New Zealand track, is currently competing in athletics competitions in Europe.

But he’s keen to encourage people back home – including UC staff and students - to volunteer for the National Summer Games, which will be held in Christchurch from December 10 to 14. The athletes taking part range in age from 14 to their 70s – all with an intellectual disability.

“Sport is obviously a big part of my life and it’s a wonderful thing that, in my mind, everyone should be part of. It shouldn’t be limited to a certain group of people,” Whelpton says.

“For everyone who wants to come down and volunteer I think it will be a really good time and they’ll have the best seats in the house. This could be the pinnacle event for these athletes in their entire lives, so it’s only fair to make sure they get all the support they need to make it a real success. I know UC students are really great at volunteering with one in three taking part in some kind of voluntary work.”

UC is working alongside Special Olympics New Zealand (SONZ) for the summer games, providing accommodation in its halls of residence for over 1300 athletes, coaches and support staff, and hosting a games village on campus.

Whelpton has already met some of the Canterbury-based athletes who will be competing in the games, which are held every four years. “It’s pretty cool – there’s a whole bunch of different athletes and sports. It’s a melting pot of different personalities, so I’m excited to see how it turns out.

“I also think it’s amazing that we’re holding such a big event in Christchurch. I know it’s going to be great fun and I’m looking forward to it.”

SONZ Chief Executive Fran Scholey says the support from sports people like Tiaan, and the other ambassadors, helps showcase the incredible achievements of Special Olympics athletes, clubs and team management. “It’s no small feat to prepare for games of this scale and we are incredibly grateful to Tiaan – who is a real advocate for inclusion.”

Whelpton is hoping to break the New Zealand men’s international record 100m time of 10.08 seconds during his European athletics season. He’s already achieved 10.10 seconds, so he’s within a tantalising two-one-hundredths of a second of reaching his goal.

“I’m feeling pretty good, we’ve had some good numbers in the gym and on the track, I’ve got the New Zealand record to break now. I think I haven’t run by best time yet this season, so I’m very excited to get back on the track,” he says.

The Special Olympics New Zealand National Summer Games will draw athletes from 42 clubs across New Zealand. The games, which include opening and closing ceremonies, are being held at sporting facilities across Christchurch, including Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub and the new Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre.

Over 650 volunteers are needed to help out at the upcoming games, with roles including helping at medal ceremonies, sport management and photography. Visit here to find out more and sign up as a 2025 National Summer Games volunteer.

