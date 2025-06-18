Honouring Service And Sacrifice: 75th Anniversary Of The Korean War

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War, a pivotal moment in global history and a significant chapter in New Zealand’s military heritage. A national commemorative service will be held at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington on Wednesday 25 June 2025 from 11am.

"The 25th of June is a day where people can take the opportunity to honour and reflect on the courage and sacrifice of New Zealanders who served in the Korean War," said Stacey Richardson, Director Office of the Secretary at Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

The commemoration is held on the anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War on 25 June 1950 when communist North Korean forces crossed the 38th Parallel into South Korea.

"New Zealand was one of the first nations to respond to the United Nations Security Council’s call for military assistance following the invasion of South Korea in June 1950.

"Over 6,000 New Zealanders served during the Korean War. Around 4,700 New Zealand Army personnel served in Kayforce, with about 1300 others on Royal New Zealand Navy frigates.

"The ramifications of this war were felt across the world and in Aotearoa. Forty-five New Zealanders lost their lives, and many more were wounded or affected by the conflict".

"Our national commemorations provide a space for individual and collective reflection. They bring together veterans, service personnel, communities and members of the public to honour together and reflect on the enduring legacy of war.

"As we reflect, we can also look forward. We acknowledge the enduring bonds forged between Aotearoa and the Republic of Korea, which have shaped the strong partnership our nations enjoy today," said Richardson.

Veterans, their whānau, and members of the public are warmly invited to attend the national commemoration. Anyone who would like to attend should arrive at the Hall of Memories at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park at 10.45am for an 11.00am start.

For more information about the Korean War and New Zealand’s involvement, visit Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage’s website: www.mch.govt.nz/news/time-remember-korean-war-commemoration

