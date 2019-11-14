Scholarships to help construction industry grow

14 November 2019





Andrew Neilson, Darren Shadbolt, Campbell Grieg, James Cole, Shane Tooley, Danny Reilly and Cameron Isles at the scholarship ceremony



Three Manawatū construction workers have received scholarships to help them advance their careers thanks to UCOL, Manawatū Kilwinning Lodge No. 47, and Registered Master Builders.

Shane Tooley and Campbell Greig were each awarded Freemasons Willson Lewis Scholarships, aimed at helping qualified construction industry workers upskill.

Scholarship recipients have the option of studying the New Zealand Diploma in Business, the New Zealand Diploma in Construction, or the New Zealand Diploma in Architectural Technology at UCOL.

The scholarships are valued at $6,000 each.

This is the fourth year Manawatū Kilwinning Lodge No. 47 (part of Freemasons New Zealand), UCOL, and Registered Master Builders have partnered to deliver these scholarships.

Shane Tooley, a Cadet Foreman for Isles Construction, says he will use his scholarship to study the NZ Diploma in Construction (Construction Management strand) as it will benefit his current role and help him take his career forward.

“I want to gain a deeper insight into how the construction industry works, what happens at higher levels, how jobs are won and lost, and why I’m building what I’m building.”

Campbell Greig, a Builder for Avenue Construction, plans to study the New Zealand Diploma in Construction (Quantity Surveying strand) so he can eventually work as a Quantity Surveyor.

James Cole received a special one-off $2,000 scholarship awarded in honour of late Manawatū Kilwinning Lodge No. 47 member Malcolm Pettman. Pettman, who passed away earlier this year, had overseen the Freemasons Willson Lewis Scholarship since its inception, and was a former UCOL Council Chair.

The scholarship was funded by the Freemasons Charity, UCOL, and money raised in recognition of Pettman.

Cole, who last year set up his construction company JG Residential after 10 years of building, plans to study the New Zealand Diploma in Business.

“It means a lot to me to receive this award. I’ve always wanted to further my education but I chose a trade first. Now with this extra money, I’ll be able to study more freely,” says Cole.

“Being new to running a business, I want make sure that it has the best opportunity to grow.”

Andrew Neilson of Manawatū Kilwinning Lodge says the lodge has a proud tradition of charitable giving and support for academic excellence in the Manawatū.

“We see the Freemasons Willson Lewis Scholarships as a valuable addition to these efforts, more particularly in rewarding those in the trades, to sit alongside our long history of scholarships to tertiary students.”

“The Manawatu Kilwinning Lodge is pleased to continue the legacy of the late Malcolm Pettman, who was instrumental in setting up these scholarships.”

Darren Shadbolt, a member of the judging panel, says the scholarship recipients all demonstrated a commitment to their chosen career paths, positive attitudes, and ongoing contribution to the industry and their communities.

“These attributes and values reflect those that are central to the philosophy of Freemasonry and would certainly meet the approval of the original scholarship benefactors.”

UCOL Executive Dean of Engineering and Applied Technologies Danny Reilly says he appreciates Manawatū Kilwinning Lodge No. 47 and Master Builders’ continued support for these scholarships.

“Scholarships can have a huge impact on people’s ability to start and complete tertiary qualifications. The recipients of these scholarships generally study part time on top of working, which is a huge commitment, so the scholarships ease some of the financial pressure.”

Manawatū Registered Master Builders representative Cameron Isles says his organisation is proud to be part a scholarship opportunity that contributes to the growth of the construction industry in the region.

“Construction is a growth industry, but as Master Builders we recognise it’s not just about bringing more numbers into the industry. We see these scholarships as an opportunity to help people already in the industry progress their careers into positions that will keep driving the industry forward.”

